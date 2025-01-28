India Dismisses Canadian Report On Election Interference, Accuses Ottawa Of Meddling

India rejects Canadian report on election meddling, accusing Ottawa of consistent interference in its internal affairs and calling for an end to illegal migration support.

India has strongly rejected a report from the Canadian Commission that alleged the Government of India interfered in Canada’s federal elections. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) dismissed the report’s claims, which suggested that India may have used proxy agents to covertly fund candidates from three political parties during the election.

In a robust response, the MEA stated that it rejects the report’s “insinuations” on India. The ministry accused Canada of consistently interfering in India’s internal matters, creating an environment conducive to illegal migration and organized criminal activities. “We have seen a report about alleged activities on purported interference. It is in fact Canada which has been consistently interfering in India’s internal affairs. This has also created an environment for illegal migration and organized criminal activities,” the MEA said in an official statement. “We reject the report’s insinuations on India and expect that the support system enabling illegal migration will not be further countenanced,” it added.

The Canadian panel, chaired by Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue, released its final report on foreign interference in Canada’s federal election on Tuesday. In the report, Hogue acknowledged legitimate concerns about Canadian parliamentarians potentially having problematic relationships with foreign officials, exercising poor judgment, behaving naively, and displaying questionable ethics. However, she stated that she did not find evidence of parliamentarians conspiring with foreign states against Canada.

While clearing its own lawmakers of any wrongdoing, the report accused India of becoming the “second most active country engaging in electoral foreign interference in Canada.” The report also included details on how Pakistan attempted to covertly influence Canadian federal politics before the 2019 federal election to advance its interests in Canada. A foreign government official was suspected of engaging in foreign interference aimed at the Liberal Party, the report claimed.

In September 2023, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau named Justice Marie-Josée Hogue to head the commission of inquiry into the allegations of foreign meddling in elections. The commission examined allegations of meddling in the elections against China, Russia, and others, according to Canadian media reports. Last June, a report by Canada’s National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians found that some parliamentarians were witting or semi-witting participants in foreign meddling.

The MEA’s statement underscores India’s expectation that Canada will cease supporting systems that facilitate illegal migration and related criminal activities. The Indian government remains firm in its stance against the allegations, urging Canada to address its own internal issues rather than pointing fingers.

The allegations against India have further strained diplomatic relations between the two countries. The MEA’s strong response highlights the ongoing tensions and the need for both nations to address their respective concerns through diplomatic channels. The situation underscores the complexities of international relations and the challenges of maintaining trust and cooperation between nations.