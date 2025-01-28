Indian Origin Ruby Dhalla Promises to Deport Illegal Immigrants if Elected Prime Minister of Canada

Ruby Dhalla, a former Member of Parliament (MP) from Brampton-Springdale, is aiming to lead Canada as its next Prime Minister. A prominent figure of Indian origin, Dhalla has officially entered the race to become the new leader of the Liberal Party of Canada.

Dhalla’s Bold Promise on Immigration

In a direct message to her followers on social media platform X, Dhalla made a strong pledge to address immigration and human trafficking issues in Canada. “As Prime Minister, I will deport illegal immigrants and clamp down on human traffickers. That’s my promise to you,” Dhalla stated, making her position clear on a topic that has been a matter of concern for many Canadians.

Her promise of stricter immigration policies highlights her focus on national security and controlling illegal immigration, which she believes is a key issue for the country.

A History-Making Candidate: Ruby Dhalla

Ruby Dhalla is no stranger to breaking barriers in Canadian politics. She was the first Sikh woman to serve in Canada’s House of Commons, alongside British Columbia Conservative MP Nina Grewal. Dhalla’s historic achievements are part of her broader narrative of pushing for change and challenging the status quo.

Dhalla shared her excitement about her candidacy in another post: “Thank you so much, thank you to God, I am so grateful to all of you. We are on the verge of creating history by electing the first woman of colour as the leader of the Liberal Party and the next Prime Minister of Canada.”

Dhalla’s Vision for the Liberal Party

In her campaign, Dhalla emphasizes engaging with Liberals from across Canada who have shown support for her vision. She explained, “Phase 1 is over, we are going to phase 2 and engage with liberals across the country, who have signed up as members of our party. I am incredibly excited to be officially accepted as a candidate by the Liberal Party.”

She also highlighted her goal of attracting new supporters: “My candidacy will engage an entirely new demographic of people into our party and into the Canadian political system.” Dhalla’s ambition is to energize a fresh wave of voters and reshape Canadian politics through her leadership.

Dhalla Faces Tough Competition

Dhalla’s path to becoming the next Prime Minister will not be easy. She faces strong competition from notable figures, including Mark Carney, the former governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, and Chrystia Freeland, the former Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister. Both are well-established figures within the Liberal Party, and their experience in Canadian politics makes them formidable contenders.

Dhalla’s Historic Bid for Leadership

According to her campaign, Dhalla is determined to make history: “Dhalla made history as the first woman of Indian-origin elected as MP for three terms and is now aiming to be the first Canadian prime minister of colour,” her campaign statement read. This marks a significant milestone in Canadian political history, as Dhalla is set to become one of the most prominent candidates for the top political position in the country.

“I look forward to standing up for Canadians and fighting for Canada. As leader, I will bring the party back into the hands of the members and bring it back to the centre with practical solutions to the challenges that Canadians are facing,” Dhalla expressed. She highlighted the need for a leader who is not connected to the current administration and emphasized the desire for genuine change.

Born to an immigrant family from Punjab, India, Dhalla’s roots are deeply embedded in Canada’s multicultural fabric. Raised in Winnipeg, Dhalla’s diverse career includes roles as a chiropractor, actress, businesswoman, philanthropist, model, and politician. Her broad experience across different fields is part of her appeal to a wide range of Canadian voters.

The Road to Leadership

The outcome of the leadership race will ultimately determine the next leader of the Liberal Party and, potentially, the next Prime Minister of Canada. The results of the Liberal Party leadership race will be announced on March 9, with the new leader taking office until the federal elections in October 2025. This means that Dhalla has a significant opportunity to shape the future of Canada’s political landscape in the coming months.

With the Conservative Party under Pierre Poilievre currently leading in election polls, the competition for leadership within the Liberal Party is more critical than ever. It will be interesting to see how Dhalla’s candidacy evolves and whether her promises resonate with the Canadian electorate.