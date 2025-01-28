Apple In Talks With Kalyani Group’s Bharat Forge For Components Manufacturing In India

Apple is in discussions with Bharat Forge, a Kalyani Group company, to potentially bring them on board as a vendor in India. The collaboration would involve Bharat Forge manufacturing various components and mechanical parts for Apple. This move is part of Apple’s ongoing effort to expand its Indian supplier base, which already includes partnerships with companies like the Tata Group, Motherson Group, and Aequs.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The talks, taking place with Bharat Forge, located in Pune, Maharashtra, are in line with Apple’s strategy to diversify its manufacturing operations and reduce dependence on China. Apple has been actively growing its supplier network in India, with three iPhone assembly facilities already in the country. Foxconn operates the largest assembly unit in Tamil Nadu, while two others are run by Tata Group subsidiaries in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Bharat Forge, a leading Indian manufacturing company employing around 5,000 people, operates in diverse sectors, including automotive, aerospace, defense, energy, and more. International suppliers, including companies from China, Japan, and Taiwan, have also set up manufacturing units in India.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Apple’s current vendors include Sunwoda for batteries, Foxlink for cables, and Aequs for enclosures. Additionally, Amperex Technology Ltd (ATL), a major Apple supplier, is preparing to start battery cell production in Manesar, Haryana. Motherson Group is also working to join Apple’s supply chain in collaboration with Hong Kong’s BIEL Crystal Manufactory, pending government approval.

With an increasing focus on iPhone enclosures, Apple expects to add more local suppliers in the coming year, complementing the existing Tata unit in Tamil Nadu. The company has made significant strides in local value addition, achieving 20% value addition in various models, up from just 5-8% when manufacturing began under the PLI scheme in 2020. In 2024, Apple produced iPhones worth $17.5 billion and achieved $12.8 billion in exports.

ALSO READ: Investor Boom: NSE Registers 1 Crore New Investors In 5 Months, Reaches 11 Crore Milestone