Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Apple In Talks With Kalyani Group’s Bharat Forge For Components Manufacturing In India

With an increasing focus on iPhone enclosures, Apple expects to add more local suppliers in the coming year, complementing the existing Tata unit in Tamil Nadu.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Apple In Talks With Kalyani Group’s Bharat Forge For Components Manufacturing In India


Apple is in discussions with Bharat Forge, a Kalyani Group company, to potentially bring them on board as a vendor in India. The collaboration would involve Bharat Forge manufacturing various components and mechanical parts for Apple. This move is part of Apple’s ongoing effort to expand its Indian supplier base, which already includes partnerships with companies like the Tata Group, Motherson Group, and Aequs.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The talks, taking place with Bharat Forge, located in Pune, Maharashtra, are in line with Apple’s strategy to diversify its manufacturing operations and reduce dependence on China. Apple has been actively growing its supplier network in India, with three iPhone assembly facilities already in the country. Foxconn operates the largest assembly unit in Tamil Nadu, while two others are run by Tata Group subsidiaries in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Bharat Forge, a leading Indian manufacturing company employing around 5,000 people, operates in diverse sectors, including automotive, aerospace, defense, energy, and more. International suppliers, including companies from China, Japan, and Taiwan, have also set up manufacturing units in India.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Apple’s current vendors include Sunwoda for batteries, Foxlink for cables, and Aequs for enclosures. Additionally, Amperex Technology Ltd (ATL), a major Apple supplier, is preparing to start battery cell production in Manesar, Haryana. Motherson Group is also working to join Apple’s supply chain in collaboration with Hong Kong’s BIEL Crystal Manufactory, pending government approval.

With an increasing focus on iPhone enclosures, Apple expects to add more local suppliers in the coming year, complementing the existing Tata unit in Tamil Nadu. The company has made significant strides in local value addition, achieving 20% value addition in various models, up from just 5-8% when manufacturing began under the PLI scheme in 2020. In 2024, Apple produced iPhones worth $17.5 billion and achieved $12.8 billion in exports.

ALSO READInvestor Boom: NSE Registers 1 Crore New Investors In 5 Months, Reaches 11 Crore Milestone

Filed under

Apple

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Telangana High Court Orders Ban on Children Under 16 Watching Movies After 11 PM

Telangana High Court Orders Ban on Children Under 16 Watching Movies After 11 PM

CISF To Establish First Women Reserve Battalion In Nuh, Haryana

CISF To Establish First Women Reserve Battalion In Nuh, Haryana

CM Yogi Accuses Previous Governments Of Mismanagement At Events Like The Mahakumbh

CM Yogi Accuses Previous Governments Of Mismanagement At Events Like The Mahakumbh

What Is Ocean Warming? Scientists Warn of Accelerating Climate Crisis

What Is Ocean Warming? Scientists Warn of Accelerating Climate Crisis

Will Microsoft Take Over TikTok? Trump Expresses Interest In Competitive Bidding

Will Microsoft Take Over TikTok? Trump Expresses Interest In Competitive Bidding

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Mumbai Police Confirm ‘Ample Evidence’ Against Accused

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Mumbai Police Confirm ‘Ample Evidence’ Against Accused

Who Is Rapper Dank? 489 Pounds Detroit Artist Sues Lyft After Cab Driver Refused To Giver Her Ride For Being Oversized

Who Is Rapper Dank? 489 Pounds Detroit Artist Sues Lyft After Cab Driver Refused To

Laapata Ladies Nominated For Japan Academy Film Prize 2024

Laapata Ladies Nominated For Japan Academy Film Prize 2024

‘Still A Black Man. Still 100% Black,’ Says Snoop Dogg After Hitting Back At Haters Over Performing At Trump’s Crypto Ball

‘Still A Black Man. Still 100% Black,’ Says Snoop Dogg After Hitting Back At Haters

61-Year-Old Quentin Tarantino Reveals Why He Is In No Hurry To Become A Father

61-Year-Old Quentin Tarantino Reveals Why He Is In No Hurry To Become A Father

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox