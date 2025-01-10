India Poised to Enter Top 3 in Global Voter Participation: SBI Report

India is on the verge of becoming one of the top three countries globally in voter turnout, according to a recent report by the State Bank of India (SBI). The report emphasizes the robust democratic participation in India, which now aligns with advanced economies and surpasses countries like the United States.

Currently, India ranks fourth globally in voter turnout, with a participation rate of 66.1%. Leading the global rankings is Germany with 76.6%, followed by France and Spain at 66.6%. In comparison, the United States saw a turnout of 63.9% in its most recent presidential election.

The report attributes India’s growing voter engagement to its strong democratic foundation. However, it also highlights challenges, such as India’s high population-to-parliamentary seat ratio. India has 25.7 lakh people per seat in its Lower House, significantly higher than Germany (1.2 lakh), France (1.2 lakh), and the UK (1.1 lakh).

Another pressing concern is the underrepresentation of women in India’s Lower House of Parliament. Women hold just 13.6% of seats, a figure far below countries like Ethiopia (41.3%), the UK (40.5%), and France (36%). The report notes that low female representation is a common trend among developing economies.

Despite these challenges, the report lauds India’s electoral participation as a testament to its democratic strength. Addressing issues like population-per-seat and gender representation could further enhance India’s democratic framework and bolster its global standing.

(With ANI Inputs)

