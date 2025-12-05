LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
droupadi murmu dgca aviation news pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin droupadi murmu dgca aviation news pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin droupadi murmu dgca aviation news pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin droupadi murmu dgca aviation news pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
droupadi murmu dgca aviation news pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin droupadi murmu dgca aviation news pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin droupadi murmu dgca aviation news pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin droupadi murmu dgca aviation news pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin
LIVE TV
Home > India > India, Russia Reaffirm Strong Unity in Global Fight Against Terrorism: PM Modi And Putin In Joint Briefing

India, Russia Reaffirm Strong Unity in Global Fight Against Terrorism: PM Modi And Putin In Joint Briefing

Russian President Vladimir Putin reached New Delhi, received a ceremonial welcome, visited Rajghat, and is holding bilateral talks with PM Modi before a joint press conference and state dinner.

India, Russia Reaffirm Strong Unity in Global Fight Against Terrorism: PM Modi And Putin In Joint Briefing

Published By: Shubhi
Last updated: December 5, 2025 15:00:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India, Russia Reaffirm Strong Unity in Global Fight Against Terrorism: PM Modi And Putin In Joint Briefing

Russian President Putin in India Live Updates: On Thursday evening, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who arrived in New Delhi, has an incredibly busy day ahead of him as he received a magnificent ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where he met with his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After visiting Rashtrapati Bhavan, the next stop for Putin was Rajghat, where he paid his respect to Mahatma Gandhi with the offering of flowers, and afterwards he proceeded to Hyderabad House, where he is having a bilateral meeting with PM Modi at the moment. Following this, there will be a press conference by the two leaders, and at 7 o’clock, President Murmu will have dinner for her Russian colleague.

First published on: Dec 5, 2025 2:59 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: droupadi murmuhome-hero-pos-4India-Russia bilateral talkslive updatesPM Modi meetingPress conferencePutin India visitRajghat tributeRashtrapati Bhavan welcomestate dinnerVladimir Putin New Delhi

RELATED News

Cold Moon December 2025: How And In Which Indian Cities Can We Watch The Full Moon

‘My Daughter Needs A Sanitary Pad’: Amid Indigo Flights Chaos, Distressed Father Pleads To Authorities But You Will Be Stunned How The Staff Reacted, Watch

DGCA Withdraws Crew Rest Rule Amid IndiGo Crisis Which Led To Flight Cancellations

All IndiGo Flights From Delhi Cancelled Till Midnight – Here’s Why The Airline Is Facing Major Disruptions

From Full Refund To Free Meals: What Benefits Can You Claim If Your Flight Gets Cancelled? Refund Process Explained Amid IndiGo Cancelling Over 600 Flights

LATEST NEWS

India, Russia Reaffirm Strong Unity in Global Fight Against Terrorism: PM Modi And Putin In Joint Briefing

Ashes: The Story Behind Steven Smith’s ‘Eye Black’, What Is It; Know All Details

Who Is Major General Roman Gofman? Inside Israel’s Elite Spy Agency As Netanyahu Picks New Mossad Chief With No Intelligence Background

Cloudflare Down: Multiple Apps Go Non-Functional, Netizens Flood X With Complaints

Is This The Greatest Catch In Ashes History? Marnus Labuschagne’s Unreal Diving Effort Leaves Crowd Speechless

Meet UPSC 2024 Topper: Shakti Dubey Secures AIR 1 In Her Fifth Attempt After Four Consecutive Failures, Emerges As An Inspiring Success Story

Fastest Indian Bowlers to Reach 100 IPL Wickets: From Bhuvneshwar Kumar To Ashish Nehra; Check Full List

RBI Monetary Policy Update: FY26 CPI Inflation Falls To 2%, GDP Growth Projected At 7.3%

Why Hotel Check-In Times Are Always 12 PM or 2 PM: Secrets Behind Why You Can’t Get Your Room Earlier

“Knows What His Role Is Within This Team”: Dale Steyn’s Lavishes Praise On This Indian Batter Ahead Of 3rd ODI Against South Africa

India, Russia Reaffirm Strong Unity in Global Fight Against Terrorism: PM Modi And Putin In Joint Briefing

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India, Russia Reaffirm Strong Unity in Global Fight Against Terrorism: PM Modi And Putin In Joint Briefing

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India, Russia Reaffirm Strong Unity in Global Fight Against Terrorism: PM Modi And Putin In Joint Briefing
India, Russia Reaffirm Strong Unity in Global Fight Against Terrorism: PM Modi And Putin In Joint Briefing
India, Russia Reaffirm Strong Unity in Global Fight Against Terrorism: PM Modi And Putin In Joint Briefing
India, Russia Reaffirm Strong Unity in Global Fight Against Terrorism: PM Modi And Putin In Joint Briefing

QUICK LINKS