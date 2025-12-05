India, Russia Reaffirm Strong Unity in Global Fight Against Terrorism: PM Modi And Putin In Joint Briefing

Russian President Putin in India Live Updates: On Thursday evening, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who arrived in New Delhi, has an incredibly busy day ahead of him as he received a magnificent ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where he met with his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After visiting Rashtrapati Bhavan, the next stop for Putin was Rajghat, where he paid his respect to Mahatma Gandhi with the offering of flowers, and afterwards he proceeded to Hyderabad House, where he is having a bilateral meeting with PM Modi at the moment. Following this, there will be a press conference by the two leaders, and at 7 o’clock, President Murmu will have dinner for her Russian colleague.

#WATCH | Delhi | Russian President Vladimir Putin says, "I thank President of India, Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister of India and all our Indian colleagues for the warm and hospitable welcome accorded to the Russian delegation…I thank PM Modi for the dinner at his residence…