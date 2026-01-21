LIVE TV
Home > India > India Urges Officials' Families To Return Home Amid Rising Tensions Ahead Of Crucial Bangladesh Elections, Alert Issued

India Urges Officials’ Families To Return Home Amid Rising Tensions Ahead Of Crucial Bangladesh Elections, Alert Issued

India has advised families of its diplomats in Bangladesh to return home, citing security concerns ahead of the February 12 elections and referendum. The move follows violent protests and rising instability, while Indian missions in Dhaka, Chattogram, and Sylhet continue operations.

India Asks Diplomats’ Families to Return Amid Security Concerns Ahead of Bangladesh Elections
India Asks Diplomats’ Families to Return Amid Security Concerns Ahead of Bangladesh Elections

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 21, 2026 04:24:44 IST

India Urges Officials’ Families To Return Home Amid Rising Tensions Ahead Of Crucial Bangladesh Elections, Alert Issued

The Indian government has formally requested the departure of the family members and dependents of its diplomats stationed in Bangladesh to India due to the insecure situation in the region.

The announcement, which was released on January 20, 2026, has further specified that the measures of safety taken are in line with the parliamentary elections and the referendum in Bangladesh, which has been set for February 12, and these events have already been marked as very problematic.

The High Commission in Dhaka and the other offices in Chattogram and Sylhet are still performing their duties as usual, but this measure represents that New Delhi is concerned about the safety of its personnel after the violent actions and anti-Indian protests that have occurred at the Indian missions.

Precautionary Evacuation

The decision to return dependents is a strong indication of a major change in the safety evaluation for Indian staff in the neighboring nation. The security situation has been very turbulent since the fall of the previous government in mid-2024, with the street protests and violent groups being the major disturbances.

New Delhi’s decision to categorize Bangladesh as a ‘non-family’ posting for a short period was influenced by recent occurrences like the killing of members of minority groups and the drawing of threats against the embassy staff.

This tactic enables the Indian government to avoid the high-risk situation created by the elections while still carrying out its main diplomatic functions and holding open communication with the other side at full strength.

Electoral Volatility

The February 12 vote will not merely be an argument in the legislature but a decisive moment for the temporary government’s reform agenda. Promoting a referendum that would establish a limit of ten years on the prime minister’s term in the constitution is the position taken by the Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.

Nonetheless, legal arguments and protests from various political factions have tainted the whole affair. The Awami League is excluded, and Islamist power is thought to be gaining; therefore, Indian security experts are paying close attention to the developments in case they lead to any fallout.

The government’s move of deploying more than 90,000 military personnel all over Bangladesh indicates the seriousness of the internal tension, which India is concerned about turning into larger-scale instability.

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 4:24 AM IST
Tags: Bangladesh elections 2026Dhaka High CommissionIndia-Bangladesh relationsIndian diplomatssecurity advisory

India Urges Officials’ Families To Return Home Amid Rising Tensions Ahead Of Crucial Bangladesh Elections, Alert Issued

QUICK LINKS