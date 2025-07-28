India Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain To Hit Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Assam And Across India Till August 2

Delhi experienced a warmer-than-average Sunday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a maximum temperature of 37.5°C, which is 2.6 degrees above the seasonal average. The minimum temperature stood at 28.8°C, 1.5 degrees higher than normal.

However, the weather is set to shift from Monday as cloudy skies, light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning are expected to dominate the national capital and surrounding regions. According to the IMD, Delhi’s maximum temperature could fall to 33–35°C, with the minimum ranging from 26–28°C.

The weather pattern will not just affect Delhi alone. Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad key parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) are also forecast to receive light to moderate rain with possible thunderstorms and lightning starting Monday. The IMD stated that this weather trend may continue until Saturday, August 2, 2025, giving Delhiites relief from intense heat and eliminating any heatwave threat during the week.

India-Wide Rainfall Forecast: States on High Alert

The IMD has also issued alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall in several states across the country on Monday. These include:

East Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Coastal Karnataka,

Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh,

Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura,

South Interior Karnataka, Uttarakhand, and West Uttar Pradesh.

Additionally, isolated heavy rain is also likely in:

Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi,

Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Mahe,

Konkan and Goa, Saurashtra and Kutch, West Bengal and Sikkim,

West Rajasthan.

Lightning and Gusty Winds Warning

A thunderstorm alert with lightning and gusty winds (30–40 km/h) has also been issued for parts of:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal,

Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad,

Jharkhand, Odisha, and Telangana.

Other regions expected to witness thunderstorms and lightning include:

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya,

Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat,

Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu,

Puducherry, Karaikal, Uttarakhand, and West Uttar Pradesh.

As India moves deeper into the monsoon season, the IMD’s latest bulletin confirms that no heatwave conditions are expected this week. Instead, widespread rainfall, lightning, and cooler conditions are likely to offer some relief from the recent scorching heat across several regions, especially the Delhi-NCR belt.

