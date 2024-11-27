India Welcomes Ceasefire Between Israel And Lebanon, ‘Always Called For Return To Path Of Diplomacy’

The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement on the development, reiterating its consistent stand on de-escalation and dialogue in the region.

India on Wednesday welcomed the ceasefire deal agreed between Israel and Lebanon, following which the latter said the truce would come into force on Wednesday.

The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement on the development, reiterating its consistent stand on de-escalation and dialogue in the region.

“We welcome the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon that has been announced. We have always called for de-escalation, restraint and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy. We hope these developments will lead to peace and stability in the wider region,” the statement said.

Our statement on ceasefire announced between Israel and Lebanon:https://t.co/75xLsCZr2B pic.twitter.com/r3mMB25XbY — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) November 27, 2024

The Ceasefire

The United States and France have brokered a ceasefire agreement that will end weeks of conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, a Lebanese militant group.

The truce, approved by Israel on Tuesday, contains provisions for a two-month ceasefire and the withdrawal of Hezbollah’s armed presence from southern Lebanon. Israeli troops will also retreat to their side of the border as part of the deal.

The deal further requires the deployment of Lebanese troops and UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon to enforce compliance, which will be overseen by an international panel headed by the United States. However, Israel has reserved the right to respond if Hezbollah violates the terms of the ceasefire.

US Role in the Agreement

US President Joe Biden played a key role in negotiating the ceasefire. In a statement on announcing the agreement, Biden said, “I have spoken to the Prime Ministers of Lebanon and Israel, and I am pleased to announce they have accepted the United States’ proposal to end the devastating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked President Biden for the US’s involvement and confirmed that Israel has every right to enforce the terms of the ceasefire.

Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

When Hamas launched its full assault on Israel on October 7, 2023, the Israel-Hezbollah conflict erupted as a result of Hezbollah’s border attacks in support of Hamas.

The war resulted in massive bombardment within Lebanon and an invasion by Israeli troops, displacing tens of thousands in Israel and hundreds of thousands in Lebanon.

Conflict Continues in Gaza

While the truce agreement focuses on defusing the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, it does not address the situation in Gaza. Israel continues to launch military operations against Hamas, despite President Biden’s statement that his administration intended to pursue efforts for a separate agreement on Gaza.

