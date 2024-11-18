Indian Aviation Breaks Record With Over 5 Lakh Domestic Passengers In A Single Day

Indian aviation reached a historic milestone on November 17, 2024, with over 5 lakh domestic passengers flying in a single day, reflecting the sector's rapid growth and accessibility.

Indian aviation records one spectacular milestone on November 17, 2024, when more than 5 lakh domestic passengers flew in a single day. This milestone of 5,05,412 passengers marks a significant leap for the country’s aviation sector, commensurate with their rapid growth and the ever-increasing popularity of air travel amongst Indian citizens.

The impressive figure of over 5 lakh domestic passengers per day points to the achievements Indian aviation has made in recent years. This figure once more shows how people have finally begun to gain trust in air travel regarding accessibility and reliability, moving away from other transport modes and turning to flying.

The Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, on X (formerly Twitter) said, “Indian aviation soars to new heights. On November 17, 2024, we touched a history book mark as more than 5 lakh passengers traveled by air on a single day. It reflects our commitment toward affordable, hassle-free, and accessible air travel.”

Indian aviation soars to new heights. On November 17, 2024, we achieved a historic milestone as over 5 lakh domestic passengers flew in a single day. This is a testament to our commitment to affordable, seamless, and accessible air travel. pic.twitter.com/QhcwxLF2Tm — Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) November 18, 2024

Transformative Policies

According to the media release, Indian aviation successes are credited to the great vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The enthusiasm for equipping the citizens and changing the sectors of operation-aviation has fundamentally fueled the growth of this industry.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the sector of aviation has seen groundbreaking initiatives such as UDAN Regional Connectivity Scheme, modernization of airports, and integration of digital technologies. These policies have opened the gateways of air travel to millions of Indians, leading to an expansion of the country’s reach and connectivity.

An Effort To Make India Global Aviation Leader

The ministry, under the leadership of Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, has not spared any efforts in ensuring air travel is accessible, seamless, and affordable for one and all. The minister re-emphasized this importance by saying, “The Ministry of Civil Aviation, under my leadership, will continue to strive toward Ease of Flying—making air travel affordable, seamless, and accessible for one and all.”

He stated that it’s an effort by all and the multifaceted roles of various stakeholders who toiled tirelessly for this aim.

As India celebrates the historic milestone, the country’s aviation sector is certainly not sitting on its laurels. Repeated efforts are taken by improving connectivity, enhancing the passenger experience, and increasing infrastructure for keeping up with growing demand in air travel. For Kinjarapu, that is only a step towards making India a global aviation leader.

“We celebrate this achievement and continue working to improve connectivity, enhance passenger experience, and expand infrastructure to fulfill the aspirations of every Indian. It is indeed a milestone that takes us closer to making India the global aviation leader.”

Road Ahead For Indian Aviation

With a rising domestic passenger base, growth in infrastructure development, and continued policy reforms, Indian aviation is poised to notch even better achievements in years to come. This historic milestone is not simply a one-day success but has the full path of transforming India into an aviation hub for global ambitions-bridging each nook and corner.

MUST READ | No Liquor For 4 Days In Mumbai: Find Out Why And Which Dates!