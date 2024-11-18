Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

No Liquor For 4 Days In Mumbai: Find Out Why And Which Dates!

This week, Mumbai will observe four "dry days" as part of the Election Commission's efforts to ensure the smooth conduct of the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

No Liquor For 4 Days In Mumbai: Find Out Why And Which Dates!

This week, Mumbai will observe four “dry days” as part of the Election Commission’s efforts to ensure the smooth conduct of the Maharashtra Assembly elections. On these days, the sale of alcohol will be prohibited to minimize disturbances and prevent voters from falling prey to undue external pressures.

The Election Commission has outlined the following dates for alcohol restrictions in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and other areas:

–  November 18: Partial prohibition on the sale of liquor after 6 PM.
– November 19: Full ban on alcohol sales (dry day) before the elections.
– November 20: No alcohol sales on election day, extending until 6 PM.
– November 23: Partial restrictions until 6 PM during the result declaration process.

These measures aim to ensure the safety of the public and maintain the integrity of the election process.

Polling for the 288 assembly constituencies of Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20, with the results scheduled for November 23. The state is witnessing intense competition between the Mahayuti (BJP-led alliance) and Maha Vikas Aghadi (Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena alliance), making this election particularly significant.

The Election Commission (EC) has verified that 97 million eligible voters are expected to take part in this particular election making it a crucial event for the political scenery of Maharashtra.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has outdated anyone currently working in and outside its territory incorporating this date as a public holiday from business activities to all offices under its control. The purpose of this move is to eliminate work related hindrances and increase the number of voters.

As BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, all employees above the age of 18 years, who will be casting their votes, shall not be subject to any penalty or salary deduction for going on leave on the day of the elections.

Prior to the said election-related dry days, dry days were also announced in Mumbai and some parts of the country on November 12 in honor of the festive day of Kartik Ekadashi.

In addition, the restrictions on selling liquor and announcing a public holiday point to the intention of the EC to provide a very orderly and credible elections. Most of the voters are already preparing for the elections of the Maharashtra Assembly, and hence, the focus will be on the campaign and the outcome which will influence the politics in this particular state.

Filed under

Alcohol ban Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation election commission Maharashtra Assembly Elections Mumbai Mumbai dry days
Advertisement

Also Read

Why Is The World Celebrating Men? Happy International Men’s Day

Why Is The World Celebrating Men? Happy International Men’s Day

Supreme Court Orders Bail For Malayalam Actor Siddique In Rape Case

Supreme Court Orders Bail For Malayalam Actor Siddique In Rape Case

Indo-Canadian Niki Sharma Appointed Deputy Premier Of British Columbia

Indo-Canadian Niki Sharma Appointed Deputy Premier Of British Columbia

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei Set To Be Iran’s Next Supreme Leader After Ayatollah Khamenei?

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei Set To Be Iran’s Next Supreme Leader After Ayatollah Khamenei?

BJP Launches Attack At AAP With ‘AAP-AT-KAAL’ Questions ‘Is This What You Wanted Delhi?’

BJP Launches Attack At AAP With ‘AAP-AT-KAAL’ Questions ‘Is This What You Wanted Delhi?’

Entertainment

Viral Video: Pakistani Girl Falls In Love With Indian Boy, In Tears Asks ‘What Should ….’

Viral Video: Pakistani Girl Falls In Love With Indian Boy, In Tears Asks ‘What Should

Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Claims Rapper Performed Bird Sacrifice Ahead Of Shyne Shooting Verdict

Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Claims Rapper Performed Bird Sacrifice Ahead Of Shyne Shooting Verdict

‘I Found A Way In,’ Says Kevin Smith On Making Dogma Sequel- Check The Star Cast Here

‘I Found A Way In,’ Says Kevin Smith On Making Dogma Sequel- Check The Star

Why Did Timothée Chalamet Panic Sleep During Bob Dylan’s Biopic Shoot?

Why Did Timothée Chalamet Panic Sleep During Bob Dylan’s Biopic Shoot?

Leaked Texts Expose Troubling Details Of Diddy And Cassie’s Relationship

Leaked Texts Expose Troubling Details Of Diddy And Cassie’s Relationship

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the Dark

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the

International Men’s Day 2024: A Closer Look At Why It’s More Than Just A Celebration

International Men’s Day 2024: A Closer Look At Why It’s More Than Just A Celebration

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox