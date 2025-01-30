Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

‘Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade’— A Chronicle Of India’s Defining Era

The recently launched book Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade, edited by Dr. Aishwarya Pandit, offers an in-depth exploration of India’s transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership from 2014 to 2024.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
‘Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade’— A Chronicle Of India’s Defining Era

The recently launched book Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade offers an exploration of India’s transformation under PM Modi’s leadership


The recently launched book Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade, edited by Dr. Aishwarya Pandit, offers an in-depth exploration of India’s transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership from 2014 to 2024. This anthology, published by Westland Non-Fiction, presents 27 essays by prominent authors, including policymakers, journalists, and intellectuals. The book provides a comprehensive analysis of the socio-political, economic, and cultural changes that have shaped India over the past decade.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Scholarly Chronicle of Change Under Modi Government

The book delves into critical aspects of Modi’s governance, including the evolution of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), India’s economic rise, development initiatives, the digital revolution, international relations, and the growing nationalist paradigm. It offers a scholarly yet accessible narrative, making it a valuable resource for those seeking to understand India’s remarkable journey.

Key Themes Explored in the Book

Political Transformation Under Modi

Modi’s leadership has significantly influenced Indian politics, with the BJP emerging as the dominant force. The book examines how his governance style has reshaped the political landscape, emphasizing long-term planning and decisive leadership. The anthology presents Modi as a leader with a clear vision for the nation’s future, distinguishing him from his predecessors.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

India’s Economic Growth and Global Standing

One of the book’s major highlights is India’s economic progress under Modi. Home Minister Amit Shah, at the book launch event, stated, “PM Modi brought India from 11th to 5th largest economy in 10 years.” The book further predicts India’s rise to the third-largest economy by 2027. Contributors discuss economic reforms, the success of programs like Make in India, and the country’s growing influence in global affairs.

Development and Welfare Initiatives By Modi Government

The Modi government has introduced various schemes to improve infrastructure, healthcare, and education. The book documents key initiatives such as:

  • Affordable Housing: “7 crore poor Indians given houses, toilets, water, 5 kg food, health insurance cover,” said Amit Shah.
  • Poverty Alleviation: “25 crore people driven outside poverty, 80 crore get free ration.”
  • Electrification and Clean Energy: The government has ensured “every house in India has access to electricity.”
  • Swachh Bharat Mission: The book emphasizes how Modi’s sanitation campaign revolutionized public health, especially for women.

Handling Of COVID-19 By Modi Government

The book highlights India’s strong response to the COVID-19 crisis. Amit Shah noted, “We made vaccine 1st because the process to make it started 1st in India.” The anthology captures how the Modi government navigated the crisis, ensuring vaccine production, healthcare support, and nationwide unity during the pandemic.

Kashmir and National Integration Under Modi Leadership

The abrogation of Article 370 and its impact on Kashmir’s development are extensively covered in the book. Amit Shah revealed, “2 crore 80 lakh people visited Kashmir for tourism after 370 abolished.” The revival of cinema halls and other cultural activities in the region highlights the transformative impact of this decision.

Modi Government Preserving India’s Heritage While Modernizing Laws

The Modi government has simultaneously focused on reviving India’s cultural heritage and eliminating colonial-era laws. Amit Shah stated, “With the aid of NMM, over 5,000 manuscripts have been restored,” while “2000 British-era laws and 39,000 compliance laws have been removed.” The book discusses these efforts in detail, portraying them as essential to India’s modernization.

The Modi Doctrine: A Vision for the Future

The book introduces the concept of the Modi Doctrine, emphasizing his strategic vision for India. Dr. Pandit, in her chapter Dismantling a Legacy, writes, “Modi has evolved his own doctrine, which is very different from that of his predecessors. He has a blueprint for the country’s future.” This doctrine is characterized by long-term planning, cultural revival, and strong governance.

Women Empowerment and Social Reforms By Modi Government

A significant section of the book highlights how Modi has made women central to political discourse. Dr. Pandit notes, “For the first time, women are being seen as individual entities, not just as additions to their families.” Initiatives like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and increased political representation of women are discussed extensively.

Reflections from the Book Launch

The book launch, held at the NDMC Convention Center in New Delhi, was a momentous occasion. Home Minister Amit Shah and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal were the chief guests. Discussions at the event revolved around India’s transformation and Modi’s leadership.

Key quotes from the launch event include:

  • Dr. Aishwarya Pandit: “Modi’s consistency in words and actions defines his decade. He has a clear vision for India.”
  • Priya Sehgal: “Modi has dismantled the old elitist narrative and made governance accessible to every Indian.”
  • Rishabh Gulati (Moderator): “We are living in a historic moment. India is on the cusp of becoming the fourth-largest economy.”

Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade

Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade is not just a book—it is a chronicle of a defining era in India’s history. Through meticulous research and expert insights, it captures the essence of a decade that reshaped India. As the nation looks ahead, this book serves as a crucial reference for understanding the foundations of Viksit Bharat—a developed India envisioned by Modi and embraced by 130 Indians.

Read More : Indigo CEO Pieter Elbers Shares His ‘Once-In-A-Lifetime’ Maha Kumbh Experience

Filed under

Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

George Soros’ Son, Alex Soros, Meets Muhammad Yunus: What Does It Mean for India?

George Soros’ Son, Alex Soros, Meets Muhammad Yunus: What Does It Mean for India?

‘Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade’— A Journey Of India’s Transformation In The Modi Era

‘Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade’— A Journey Of India’s Transformation In The Modi Era

WATCH: The Moment Thai hostages Freed After 482 Days In Hamas Captivity

WATCH: The Moment Thai hostages Freed After 482 Days In Hamas Captivity

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Praises China’s Education System For DeepSeek’s AI Success

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Praises China’s Education System For DeepSeek’s AI Success

ChatGPT Ka Zarur Istemal Karo: Why Did Mukesh Ambani Advise Young Students To Use ChatGPT?

ChatGPT Ka Zarur Istemal Karo: Why Did Mukesh Ambani Advise Young Students To Use ChatGPT?

Entertainment

Christopher Nolan Reunites With Benny Safdie For ‘The Odyssey’ Adaptation

Christopher Nolan Reunites With Benny Safdie For ‘The Odyssey’ Adaptation

Kareena Kapoor Khan To Lead Tribute Honoring Raj Kapoor At IIFA 2025

Kareena Kapoor Khan To Lead Tribute Honoring Raj Kapoor At IIFA 2025

IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Nominations: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ananya Panday And Vikrant Massey Among The Front-Runners

IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Nominations: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ananya Panday And Vikrant Massey Among The Front-Runners

Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Fence Balcony, Urge Paparazzi To Respect Their Privacy

Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Fence Balcony, Urge Paparazzi To Respect Their Privacy

Salman Khan Was The First Choice For Vivah Before Shahid Kapoor But Here’s Why Sooraj Barjatya Dropped Him

Salman Khan Was The First Choice For Vivah Before Shahid Kapoor But Here’s Why Sooraj

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox