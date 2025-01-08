India’s Foreign Secretary Holds Landmark Meeting With Taliban Minister In Dubai

India promises health sector support and refugee aid as Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri meets Taliban’s acting minister in Dubai for the first time.

India’s foreign secretary, Vikram Misri, held a significant meeting with the Taliban’s acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, in Dubai on January 10, marking the first formal interaction between senior officials from both sides. The dialogue focused on humanitarian aid, security concerns, and regional cooperation, reflecting India’s evolving engagement with Afghanistan despite not formally recognizing the Taliban regime.

In response to a request from the Afghan delegation, India pledged further material support, prioritizing the health sector and refugee rehabilitation. This builds on India’s extensive humanitarian aid initiatives since the Taliban’s takeover in mid-2021, which include 50,000 tonnes of wheat, 300 tonnes of medicines, and 1.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, among other contributions.

Misri reiterated India’s “historic friendship” with the Afghan people and conveyed a readiness to address their developmental needs. The meeting also explored potential development projects alongside ongoing humanitarian programmes, underscoring India’s commitment to supporting Afghanistan during this critical period.

Security was a central theme of the discussions. India emphasized its concerns over the presence of fighters from Pakistan-based terror groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operating within Afghanistan. The Indian delegation urged the Taliban to ensure that Afghan soil is not used for anti-India activities. The Afghan side acknowledged these sensitivities, as stated in the readout.

Both sides expressed interest in enhancing trade and connectivity through Iran’s Chabahar Port. The port, operated by an Indian state-run firm, has been a vital conduit for transporting humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, bypassing Pakistan. This collaboration is poised to strengthen regional economic ties and support Afghanistan’s trade needs.

The two sides also discussed sports cooperation, particularly in cricket, as a means to bolster people-to-people relations. Misri highlighted India’s cultural and historic connections with Afghanistan, emphasizing the importance of fostering goodwill.

India’s diplomatic outreach follows a series of steps to re-establish its presence in Afghanistan. After withdrawing all diplomats in 2021, India sent a technical team to its Kabul embassy in 2022. The Dubai meeting came days after India condemned Pakistan’s airstrikes in Afghanistan, which killed 46 civilians, further straining regional stability.

This interaction reflects India’s pragmatic approach to engaging with the Taliban for advancing mutual interests while addressing critical humanitarian and security challenges.

