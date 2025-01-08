Home
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
HMPV Outbreak: Mumbai Records First Case, National Count Reaches To 8

A six-month-old girl in Mumbai is diagnosed with HMPV, the 8th case in India. States ramp up surveillance to contain the spread.

HMPV Outbreak: Mumbai Records First Case, National Count Reaches To 8

In a concerning development, Mumbai has reported its first case of human metapneumovirus (HMPV), marking the eighth confirmed case in India. The patient, a six-month-old girl, presented severe respiratory symptoms, including persistent cough, chest tightness, and oxygen levels dropping to a critical 84%. After a five-day hospitalization beginning January 1, the infant was discharged in stable condition.

HMPV, a respiratory pathogen discovered in 2001, predominantly affects children and is known to cause illnesses ranging from mild infections to severe respiratory distress. The virus has been under global surveillance due to its potential for widespread circulation.

Maharashtra has now reported three cases of HMPV, including two earlier cases in Nagpur involving a seven-year-old and a 13-year-old. Other states reporting cases include Karnataka (2), Tamil Nadu (2), and Gujarat (1). While the numbers remain low, health authorities are urging caution and enhanced preparedness.

Several states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Odisha, have issued public advisories urging calm while emphasizing preventive measures. Mizoram has proactively established a monitoring committee, while Gujarat has set up isolation wards in civil hospitals in Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, and Rajkot to manage potential cases.

At the national level, the Centre has advised states to strengthen surveillance for respiratory illnesses such as influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI). Public awareness campaigns are being ramped up to educate citizens on preventive steps, such as maintaining hygiene, wearing masks in crowded places, and seeking medical attention for persistent respiratory symptoms.

India’s alertness comes in the wake of a rising number of HMPV cases in China. This has prompted the Centre to emphasize vigilance in tracking respiratory pathogens, ensuring timely identification, and preventing community transmission.

HMPV primarily impacts children, but it can also pose risks to the elderly and those with compromised immune systems. Symptoms are often similar to those caused by other respiratory viruses, including fever, cough, nasal congestion, and difficulty breathing. The virus spreads through respiratory droplets, making hygiene and isolation critical to containment.

While India has only reported a handful of cases so far, the proactive measures being taken by state and national authorities aim to ensure the virus does not lead to a larger outbreak. Citizens are advised to stay informed, follow recommended precautions, and report symptoms promptly to healthcare providers.

Filed under

HMPV Outbreak Mumbai

