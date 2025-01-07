Antibiotics Will Not Cure HMPV, AIIMS Director Suggest Other Way To Prevent The Disease

Former AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria emphasized on Tuesday that antibiotics are ineffective in treating Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory illness currently on the rise in India. Instead, he recommended maintaining hydration, consuming nutritious food, and adhering to infection prevention measures.

Speaking to IANS, Dr. Guleria, Chairman of the Institute of Internal Medicine, Respiratory, and Sleep Medicine at Medanta Gurugram, clarified that HMPV is not a new virus and typically causes mild symptoms.

“HMPV has existed for some time. It generally leads to mild illness but can cause severe complications like pneumonia, particularly in infants, young children, the elderly, or individuals with underlying health conditions. These cases may require hospitalisation due to breathing difficulties,” Dr. Guleria explained.

Symptomatic Treatment Key

Dr. Guleria stressed that HMPV is usually self-limiting and requires only symptomatic care. He advised taking medication for fever, maintaining proper hydration, and eating a balanced diet.

“Treatment involves managing symptoms. Fever and body aches can be treated with paracetamol, while anti-allergic medications may help alleviate cough and cold symptoms. There’s no need for antibiotics or specific antiviral drugs as this is a viral infection,” he said.

Rising Cases and Transmission

Seven cases of HMPV have been reported so far—two in Karnataka, one in Gujarat, and two in Tamil Nadu—all involving children aged between 3 months and 13 years. However, Dr. Guleria noted that the virus, which spreads through respiratory droplets like influenza, can infect individuals of any age.

Prevention Measures

To curb the spread of HMPV, Dr. Guleria advised avoiding crowded places, maintaining good hand hygiene, and practicing cough etiquette.

“Infection control is crucial. Regular handwashing and covering your mouth while coughing or sneezing can significantly reduce transmission,” he added.

The pulmonologist reiterated that public awareness and symptomatic management are key to addressing HMPV while avoiding unnecessary use of antibiotics.

