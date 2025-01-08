Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

One Nation, One Election: Opposition MPs Challenge Simultaneous Elections, BJP Stands By It

Opposition and BJP MPs clash over ‘One Nation, One Election’ bills in JPC meeting, with concerns over expenditure, democracy, and federalism.

One Nation, One Election: Opposition MPs Challenge Simultaneous Elections, BJP Stands By It

The first meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the ‘One Nation, One Election’ (ONOE) bills, held recently, saw significant debate between opposition members and BJP MPs on the proposed legislation. The bills in question—the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill—were introduced in Lok Sabha in December 2024, marking the beginning of the review process by the JPC. The committee, comprising 39 members, will now assess the impact of these bills and provide recommendations.

During the meeting, the Ministry of Law and Justice presented the provisions of the bills and the rationale behind them. Opposition members, including Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, raised concerns about the claims that simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections would reduce expenditure. They also questioned if any impact assessment was conducted following the 2004 general elections, which were the first to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) across all 543 parliamentary seats. The opposition also sought clarification on whether the proposal could undermine democratic values and federalism.

In response, BJP MPs defended the ‘One Nation, One Election’ initiative, with MP Sanjay Jaiswal pointing to historical precedents such as the dissolution of seven state assemblies in 1957 to facilitate simultaneous elections. They argued that continuous elections hinder the country’s development, waste resources, and drain the national exchequer. BJP MP VD Sharma emphasized that the proposal had received widespread support from the public, citing a high-level committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, which consulted over 25,000 people.

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde highlighted the disruptions caused by back-to-back elections in Maharashtra, where Lok Sabha, assembly, and local body elections are often held in quick succession. He expressed concerns about the effect on state-level development initiatives. Opposition members, including those from Congress, DMK, and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), raised alarms that the bills would harm the Constitution’s fabric and federalism. A TMC MP emphasized the importance of protecting people’s democratic rights over financial savings.

Some opposition MPs, including V Vijayasai Reddy of the YSR Congress, questioned the bills’ provisions and demanded the return of paper ballots, citing security concerns over the potential manipulation of EVMs. Reddy also warned that simultaneous elections could marginalize regional parties and dilute the representation of local issues.

The debate became more complex as JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha brought up concerns regarding the governance impact of short-term governments, which may not have the same focus as those with a full five-year tenure.

With the enormity of the exercise, some opposition MPs suggested extending the JPC’s review period to at least one year. As the committee moves forward, it remains to be seen how it will address the contentious issues raised during this meeting and whether the bills will gain broader consensus.

ALSO READ: Delhi Elections 2025: Who Ruled Last Time? A Detailed Look At National Capital’s 70 Constituencies

Filed under

2025 Delhi Assembly elections BJP one nation one election

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

United States and Mauritania Partner to Strengthen Power Sector and Boost Climate Adaptation

United States and Mauritania Partner to Strengthen Power Sector and Boost Climate Adaptation

Pakistan Stadiums Incomplete, Preparations For Champions Trophy 2025 In Jeopardy

Pakistan Stadiums Incomplete, Preparations For Champions Trophy 2025 In Jeopardy

‘World Without Facts’: Nobel Prize Winner Warns of Dangerous Times as Meta Ends Fact-Checking on Facebook and Instagram

‘World Without Facts’: Nobel Prize Winner Warns of Dangerous Times as Meta Ends Fact-Checking on...

Bollywood Actor Varun Dhawan Acquires Two Luxury Mumbai Apartments Of ₹86.92 Crore With Family In Mumbai

Bollywood Actor Varun Dhawan Acquires Two Luxury Mumbai Apartments Of ₹86.92 Crore With Family In...

Transform Your Home In 2025 With These 10 Interior Design Trends

Transform Your Home In 2025 With These 10 Interior Design Trends

Entertainment

Bollywood Actor Varun Dhawan Acquires Two Luxury Mumbai Apartments Of ₹86.92 Crore With Family In Mumbai

Bollywood Actor Varun Dhawan Acquires Two Luxury Mumbai Apartments Of ₹86.92 Crore With Family In

Global Box Office Ends 2024 on a High Note with $30 Billion Earnings; Moana 2, Wicked And Year-End Releases Hit Jackpot

Global Box Office Ends 2024 on a High Note with $30 Billion Earnings; Moana 2,

Okay Maybe, Priyanka Gandhi’s Reply To Kangana Ranaut’s Invite To Watch Emergency Movie

Okay Maybe, Priyanka Gandhi’s Reply To Kangana Ranaut’s Invite To Watch Emergency Movie

Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ Movie Wraps Filming in Abu Dhabi, Showcasing Yas Marina Circuit

Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ Movie Wraps Filming in Abu Dhabi, Showcasing Yas Marina Circuit

‘Do It, You Coward!’ Seth Meyers Mocks Donald Trump’s Remarks On Greenland, Wants Him To Stop With Wild Promises

‘Do It, You Coward!’ Seth Meyers Mocks Donald Trump’s Remarks On Greenland, Wants Him To

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox