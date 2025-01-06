CJI Sanjiv Khanna Recuses Himself From Hearing Pleas Related To IOA, AIFF Constitutions

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna recused himself from hearing two petitions related to the finalisation of the constitutions of the Indian Olympic Association and the All India Football Federation.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna on Monday recused himself from hearing two petitions related to the finalisation of the constitutions of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The constitutions had been drafted by former Supreme Court judge, Justice L Nageswara Rao.

At the outset, CJI Khanna, sitting alongside Justice Sanjay Kumar, announced his withdrawal, citing a previous instance where he had dealt with one of the matters during his tenure at the Delhi High Court. “These matters should be listed before another bench headed by Justice PS Narasimha on February 10. I recall handling this issue in the Delhi High Court,” he stated.

Case History

Previously, on March 19, 2024, a bench headed by then Chief Justice DY Chandrachud had taken up the matter. During that hearing, the court allowed AIFF to submit its objections to the draft constitution formulated by Justice Rao.

“The amicus curiae will revise the existing chart to incorporate the objections raised by AIFF,” the bench directed. Additionally, the court indicated that it would resolve the issues concerning the constitutions of both IOA and AIFF during the next session.

The legal tussle over the governance of India’s sports bodies continues, with the draft constitutions aiming to streamline operations, enhance accountability, and align with international best practices. However, objections raised by AIFF and other stakeholders have stalled the finalization process.

The matter will now be handled by a bench led by Justice PS Narasimha, and its outcome is expected to bring clarity on key governance issues within these major sports organizations. Legal analysts believe that this decision will play a crucial role in shaping future administrative frameworks for national sports federations.

CJI Khanna’s decision to recuse himself underscores the judiciary’s commitment to fairness and the avoidance of potential conflicts of interest.

The upcoming hearing is anticipated to be a significant milestone in India’s efforts to reform sports governance and ensure greater transparency in the functioning of its sports associations.

