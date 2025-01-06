Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, January 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

CJI Sanjiv Khanna Recuses Himself From Hearing Pleas Related To IOA, AIFF Constitutions

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna recused himself from hearing two petitions related to the finalisation of the constitutions of the Indian Olympic Association and the All India Football Federation.

CJI Sanjiv Khanna Recuses Himself From Hearing Pleas Related To IOA, AIFF Constitutions

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna on Monday recused himself from hearing two petitions related to the finalisation of the constitutions of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The constitutions had been drafted by former Supreme Court judge, Justice L Nageswara Rao.

At the outset, CJI Khanna, sitting alongside Justice Sanjay Kumar, announced his withdrawal, citing a previous instance where he had dealt with one of the matters during his tenure at the Delhi High Court. “These matters should be listed before another bench headed by Justice PS Narasimha on February 10. I recall handling this issue in the Delhi High Court,” he stated.

Case History

Previously, on March 19, 2024, a bench headed by then Chief Justice DY Chandrachud had taken up the matter. During that hearing, the court allowed AIFF to submit its objections to the draft constitution formulated by Justice Rao.

“The amicus curiae will revise the existing chart to incorporate the objections raised by AIFF,” the bench directed. Additionally, the court indicated that it would resolve the issues concerning the constitutions of both IOA and AIFF during the next session.

The legal tussle over the governance of India’s sports bodies continues, with the draft constitutions aiming to streamline operations, enhance accountability, and align with international best practices. However, objections raised by AIFF and other stakeholders have stalled the finalization process.

The matter will now be handled by a bench led by Justice PS Narasimha, and its outcome is expected to bring clarity on key governance issues within these major sports organizations. Legal analysts believe that this decision will play a crucial role in shaping future administrative frameworks for national sports federations.

CJI Khanna’s decision to recuse himself underscores the judiciary’s commitment to fairness and the avoidance of potential conflicts of interest.

The upcoming hearing is anticipated to be a significant milestone in India’s efforts to reform sports governance and ensure greater transparency in the functioning of its sports associations.

Read More: Is It The Start Of The Deadly Virus? HMPV’s First Case Reported In India As An 8-Month-Old Baby In Bengaluru Tests Positive

Filed under

Sanjiv Khanna

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi Health Officials Issue Advisory Amid HMPV Outbreak

Delhi Health Officials Issue Advisory Amid HMPV Outbreak

‘KGF’ Star Yash Shares Glimpses Of His Film Toxic, Promises A Surprise For His Fans

‘KGF’ Star Yash Shares Glimpses Of His Film Toxic, Promises A Surprise For His Fans

Shaurya Samman 2025: CM Yogi Hails Uttar Pradesh’s Progress, Says ‘It Has Changed Now’

Shaurya Samman 2025: CM Yogi Hails Uttar Pradesh’s Progress, Says ‘It Has Changed Now’

Joe Biden Cofirms Attendance At Trump’s Inauguration; assures Smooth Transition of Power

Joe Biden Cofirms Attendance At Trump’s Inauguration; assures Smooth Transition of Power

Novak Djokovic Still Stressed At Melbourne Airport After 2022 Deportation

Novak Djokovic Still Stressed At Melbourne Airport After 2022 Deportation

Entertainment

‘KGF’ Star Yash Shares Glimpses Of His Film Toxic, Promises A Surprise For His Fans

‘KGF’ Star Yash Shares Glimpses Of His Film Toxic, Promises A Surprise For His Fans

Have Zendaya And Tom Holland Finally Decided To Marry? Actress Drops A Big Hint During Golden Globes

Have Zendaya And Tom Holland Finally Decided To Marry? Actress Drops A Big Hint During

Aubrey Plaza Was Supposed To Present At Golden Globes But She Decided Not To- Here’s Why!

Aubrey Plaza Was Supposed To Present At Golden Globes But She Decided Not To- Here’s

Demi Moore Gets Teary-Eyed After Surprise Win At Golden Globes, Acceptance Speech Goes Viral- Watch!

Demi Moore Gets Teary-Eyed After Surprise Win At Golden Globes, Acceptance Speech Goes Viral- Watch!

Vin Diesel Awkwardly Extends Olive Branch To Dwyane Johnson At Golden Globes After Feud, Here’s How The Rock Reacted

Vin Diesel Awkwardly Extends Olive Branch To Dwyane Johnson At Golden Globes After Feud, Here’s

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox