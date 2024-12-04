IndiGo Named One Of The Worst Airlines As Global Rankings Are Unveiled

AirHelp’s 2024 rankings reveal the best and worst airlines globally, with Brussels Airlines taking the top spot and Tunisair landing at the bottom. Based on customer feedback, on-time performance, and service quality, these rankings provide essential insights for holiday travelers.

As the holiday season ramps up, air travel is hitting new heights. The Sunday after Thanksgiving marked a new record for US air travel, with more than 3 million passengers screened by the Transportation Security Administration. While the numbers are impressive, the journey isn’t always smooth.

AirHelp Inc., the company that processes compensation claims for flight disruptions and lost luggage, has just released its 2024 AirHelp Score report. This annual analysis, published on Tuesday, ranks airlines based on their performance, providing travelers with insights into which airlines are delivering quality service and which ones are lagging behind.

The rankings consider customer claims from around the world, on-time arrival and departure statistics, and feedback from passengers in over 54 countries about food quality, comfort, and crew service. AirHelp’s CEO, Tomasz Pawliszyn, hopes that the analysis will encourage airlines to prioritize customer feedback.

The Worst Airlines of 2024: Who Didn’t Make the Grade?

At the bottom of the rankings is Tunisair, coming in at a dismal No. 109. Joining it in the bottom 10 are a mix of national and low-cost carriers, including Buzz (a subsidiary of Ryanair), Bulgaria Air, Pegasus Airlines, and Air Mauritius. JetBlue and Air Canada, two major North American carriers, also ranked poorly, landing in the bottom 50.

When rankings are based purely on customer opinion, Tunisair remains at the bottom, followed closely by Ryanair and Aer Lingus.

The Best Airlines: Who Took the Top Spots?

Brussels Airlines takes the crown as the best airline globally, bumping Qatar Airways to second place after holding the top spot since 2018. The Belgian national airline’s rise is impressive, moving from No. 12 last year to the coveted No. 1 spot.

United Airlines and American Airlines also make it to the top five, at No. 3 and No. 4 respectively. Despite the domestic flight disruptions this year, these US airlines continue to hold strong positions in AirHelp’s rankings, remaining in the top 10 since 2022. Additionally, Air Transat, a Canadian airline, made its debut in the top 40 at No. 36.

On the other hand, Delta Air Lines saw a drop to No. 17 (down from No. 11 in 2023), due to a reduction in its claim processing score. The airline’s tech outage in July, which led to over 3,000 complaints filed with the Department of Transportation, negatively impacted its performance.

Alaska Airlines, set to merge with Hawaiian Holdings Inc., also faced a significant drop, falling more than 30 spots to No. 88.

Worst Airlines of 2024

109. Tunisair

108. Buzz

107. Nouvelair

106. Bulgaria Air

105. El Al Israel Airlines

104. Pegasus Airlines

103. IndiGo

102. Tarom

101. Air Mauritius

100. Sky Express

Best Airlines of 2024

1. Brussels Airlines

2. Qatar Airways

3. United Airlines

4. American Airlines

5. Play (Iceland)

6. Austrian Airlines

7. LOT Polish Airlines

8. Air Arabia

9. Widerøe

10. Air Serbia

AirHelp’s 2024 rankings give passengers valuable insights into airline performance, particularly during the busy holiday season. With an emphasis on customer feedback, on-time performance, and overall service quality, the rankings serve as a guide for travelers looking for a hassle-free flight experience. Whether you’re planning a long-haul trip with Qatar Airways or a regional flight with United Airlines, knowing which airlines are excelling (and which are falling short) can help make your journey more enjoyable.

