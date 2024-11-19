Indira Gandhi Birth Anniversary : PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi And Others Pay Tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to India’s first woman Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, on the occasion of her 107th birth anniversary. In a message posted on X, Modi said, “Tributes to our former Prime Minister, Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary.”

Born on November 19, 1917, in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, Indira Gandhi was the daughter of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. She was popularly known as the ‘Iron Lady of India.’

National Integration Day Observance

National Integration Day, observed on November 19, coincides with Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary and celebrates her role in unifying the country. Instituted by the Indian National Congress in 1985, the day honors Gandhi’s efforts to strengthen India’s political, social, and economic fabric. The observance serves as a reminder of her contributions to national unity as India progresses towards becoming a global power.

Legacy of National Unity

Indira Gandhi served as Prime Minister from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 until her assassination in 1984. Her tenure was marked by her commitment to national integration. One of her most significant achievements was her leadership during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh. She worked tirelessly to foster unity and development across the diverse regions and communities of India.

Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also honored his grandmother on her birth anniversary. Sharing childhood photos with Indira Gandhi on social media, he wrote, “Grandma was an example of both courage and love. It is from her that I have learnt that the real strength is to fearlessly walk on the path of national interest. Her memories are my strength, which always shows me the way.”

Indira Gandhi’s leadership was marked by her pioneering economic and social reforms, including the nationalization of banks and the abolition of privy purses for former princely states.

Indira Gandhi’s Sacrifice and Contributions

Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984, following Operation Bluestar, which she had ordered to confront Sikh separatists at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Despite this, her legacy as a leader who prioritized India’s unity and integrity endures.

Kharge Reflects on Her Leadership

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal in New Delhi. In his post on X, Kharge highlighted her lifelong struggle, courage, and dynamic leadership, stating, “Crores of Indians shall continue to draw inspiration from the life of ‘Iron Lady of India’, Indira Gandhi for she was the epitome of lifelong struggle, courage, and dynamic leadership, who selflessly contributed to nation building.” He added, “She sacrificed her life to preserve the unity and integrity of India. Our humble homage on her birth anniversary.”