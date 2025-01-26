Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, during a dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, humorously revealed that a recent DNA test showed he has Indian ancestry. His remarks, made in the presence of Indian leaders, highlighted the enduring cultural ties between India and Indonesia.

“A few weeks ago, I had my genetic sequencing test and my DNA test, which determined I have Indian DNA. Everybody knows that when I hear Indian music, I start dancing. It must be a part of my Indian genes,” Subianto said, prompting laughter from the distinguished guests, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

A Strong Historical and Cultural Bond Between India and Indonesia

President Subianto, who was in New Delhi as the chief guest for India’s 76th Republic Day celebrations, took the opportunity to underline the deep historical and cultural connections that bind India and Indonesia. He highlighted the significant influence of Indian culture on Indonesian society, particularly through language.

“A very important part of our language comes from Sanskrit. Many Indonesian names are Sanskrit names. In our daily lives, the influence of ancient Indian civilisation is very strong,” Subianto remarked, emphasizing the shared heritage between the two nations.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said, “Test revealed I have Indian DNA”!🔥🔥 Don’t miss PM .@narendramodi Ji’s laugh. He knows who is getting hurt with this statement. Ps- Indonesia is a Mu$£im Nation. pic.twitter.com/MPU59diHOF — BhikuMhatre (@MumbaichaDon) January 26, 2025

Prabowo Subianto Has Admiration for Prime Minister Modi

During his visit, President Subianto also expressed admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, calling it a source of inspiration. He said, “I am very proud to be here in India. I am not a professional politician, I am not a good diplomat, I say what is in my heart. I came here for a few days but learnt a lot from Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and commitments.”

Subianto further praised PM Modi’s initiatives aimed at tackling poverty and uplifting marginalized communities, stating, “His commitment to alleviating poverty, helping the weakest parts of your society, is an inspiration for us. I wish the people of India prosperity, peace, and greatness in the coming years. I hope Indonesia and India continue to be close partners and friends.”

Prabowo Subianto Attends Republic Day Celebrations

Earlier in the day, President Subianto attended the Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path, joining President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi for the event, where he received a ceremonial welcome. The festivities were further enriched by the participation of a 190-member ensemble band from the Indonesian Military Academy (Akmil), known as Genderang Suling Canka Lokananta.

Later, as part of a cultural exchange, the Indonesian delegation, which included senior Indonesian ministers, captivated the audience at Rashtrapati Bhavan with a spirited rendition of the popular 1998 Bollywood song “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.”

