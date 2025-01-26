Home
Monday, January 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto Has ‘Indian DNA’, Shares Details With PM Modi During A Lighter Moment

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, during a dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, humorously revealed that a recent DNA test showed he has Indian ancestry. His remarks, made in the presence of Indian leaders, highlighted the enduring cultural ties between India and Indonesia.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto Has ‘Indian DNA’, Shares Details With PM Modi During A Lighter Moment

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto humorously revealed that a recent DNA test showed he has Indian ancestry.


Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, in a lighthearted moment during a dinner hosted in his honour by President Droupadi Murmu, shared an amusing personal revelation about his newfound connection to India. The Indonesian leader disclosed that a recent genetic sequencing test had revealed that he has Indian ancestry.

“A few weeks ago, I had my genetic sequencing test and my DNA test, which determined I have Indian DNA. Everybody knows that when I hear Indian music, I start dancing. It must be a part of my Indian genes,” Subianto said, prompting laughter from the distinguished guests, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

A Strong Historical and Cultural Bond Between India and Indonesia

President Subianto, who was in New Delhi as the chief guest for India’s 76th Republic Day celebrations, took the opportunity to underline the deep historical and cultural connections that bind India and Indonesia. He highlighted the significant influence of Indian culture on Indonesian society, particularly through language.

“A very important part of our language comes from Sanskrit. Many Indonesian names are Sanskrit names. In our daily lives, the influence of ancient Indian civilisation is very strong,” Subianto remarked, emphasizing the shared heritage between the two nations.

Prabowo Subianto Has Admiration for Prime Minister Modi

During his visit, President Subianto also expressed admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, calling it a source of inspiration. He said, “I am very proud to be here in India. I am not a professional politician, I am not a good diplomat, I say what is in my heart. I came here for a few days but learnt a lot from Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and commitments.”

Subianto further praised PM Modi’s initiatives aimed at tackling poverty and uplifting marginalized communities, stating, “His commitment to alleviating poverty, helping the weakest parts of your society, is an inspiration for us. I wish the people of India prosperity, peace, and greatness in the coming years. I hope Indonesia and India continue to be close partners and friends.”

Prabowo Subianto Attends Republic Day Celebrations

Earlier in the day, President Subianto attended the Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path, joining President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi for the event, where he received a ceremonial welcome. The festivities were further enriched by the participation of a 190-member ensemble band from the Indonesian Military Academy (Akmil), known as Genderang Suling Canka Lokananta.

Later, as part of a cultural exchange, the Indonesian delegation, which included senior Indonesian ministers, captivated the audience at Rashtrapati Bhavan with a spirited rendition of the popular 1998 Bollywood song “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.”

Also Read: Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto Set To Be Republic Day 2025 Chief Guest Once Faced US Ban- Here’s Why!

Filed under

76th Republic Day Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto

