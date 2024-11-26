Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

InPics: Glimpse Of Horror 26/11 Mumbai Attack

On 26th November, 2008 Mumbai witnessed a dark day as on that day, ten heavily armed militants from Pakistan based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) evoked terror across Mumbai.

InPics: Glimpse Of Horror 26/11 Mumbai Attack

As today marks the 16th anniversary of one of the horrifying terrorist attacks in India. On 26th November, 2008 Mumbai witnessed a dark day as on that day, ten heavily armed militants from Pakistan based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) evoked terror across Mumbai. This led to the death of 166 people that included 18 security personnel.

CM Pays Floral Tribute: 

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis to pay floral tributes to the Bravehearts at Martyrs’ Memorial, on the 16th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. 

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis to pay floral tributes to the Bravehearts at Martyrs’ Memorial, on the 16th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack

Here are some unseen pics of the attack:

 


 

A Day Never Forgotten

Each year, November 26 is observed to honor the memory of the victims and the bravery of the security forces who laid down their lives. The attacks not only changed Mumbai but also reshaped India’s approach to national security.

As the nation remembers this tragedy, it serves as a stark reminder of the need for vigilance and unity in combating terrorism, ensuring such an event is never repeated.

Also Read: Remembering The 26/11 Mumbai Attacks: A Dark Day In India’s History

Filed under

26/11 Glimse of mumbai terror attack Inpics mumbai attack Mumbai Terror attack
Advertisement

Also Read

Constitution Day Of India: Know About The Silent Architects Of Indian Constitution

Constitution Day Of India: Know About The Silent Architects Of Indian Constitution

Pakistan: ‘Release Imran Khan’ Slogans Raised As Three PTI Members Killed Amid Islamabad Protests

Pakistan: ‘Release Imran Khan’ Slogans Raised As Three PTI Members Killed Amid Islamabad Protests

WWE Flashback: When The Undertaker Thought He Killed Hulk Hogan After He Faked A Neck Injury

WWE Flashback: When The Undertaker Thought He Killed Hulk Hogan After He Faked A Neck...

‘Stop Illegal Immigration’: Donald Trump Threatens 25% Tariff On All Canadian Goods

‘Stop Illegal Immigration’: Donald Trump Threatens 25% Tariff On All Canadian Goods

What Is The Total Amount Spent In IPL Auction 2025? Here Are All The Top Highlights Of Day 1 And Day 2

What Is The Total Amount Spent In IPL Auction 2025? Here Are All The Top...

Entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence Once Revealed Why She Got Clicked Naked Amid Scandal: Either Your Boyfriend Looks At Porn Or At You

Jennifer Lawrence Once Revealed Why She Got Clicked Naked Amid Scandal: Either Your Boyfriend Looks

Is Robert Pattinson Ditching DC To Join Marvel? Tenet Star Met Marvel President For A Possible Role In MCU

Is Robert Pattinson Ditching DC To Join Marvel? Tenet Star Met Marvel President For A

Is Drake Planning A Massive Lawsuit Against Kendrick Lamar? Rapper Accuses Spotify Of Illegally Inflating K Dot’s Diss Track

Is Drake Planning A Massive Lawsuit Against Kendrick Lamar? Rapper Accuses Spotify Of Illegally Inflating

Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala To Tie The Knot On December 4 In A Grand Traditional ‘8 Hour’ Wedding

Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala To Tie The Knot On December 4 In A Grand

Why Did Shweta Bachchan Send A Flower Bouquet To Aishwarya Rai’s Sister-In-Law?

Why Did Shweta Bachchan Send A Flower Bouquet To Aishwarya Rai’s Sister-In-Law?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Is Stress More Intense For You? You Could Be A Part Of The HSP Group, Research Reveals

Is Stress More Intense For You? You Could Be A Part Of The HSP Group,

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox