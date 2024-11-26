InPics: Glimpse Of Horror 26/11 Mumbai Attack

On 26th November, 2008 Mumbai witnessed a dark day as on that day, ten heavily armed militants from Pakistan based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) evoked terror across Mumbai.

As today marks the 16th anniversary of one of the horrifying terrorist attacks in India. On 26th November, 2008 Mumbai witnessed a dark day as on that day, ten heavily armed militants from Pakistan based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) evoked terror across Mumbai. This led to the death of 166 people that included 18 security personnel.

CM Pays Floral Tribute:

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis to pay floral tributes to the Bravehearts at Martyrs’ Memorial, on the 16th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

Here are some unseen pics of the attack:

Remembering the sacrifice of the shaheeds who gave up on their lives to save many caught up in the barbaric act of terrorism of Mumbai 26/11 terror attack. Salute to the bravery, unwavering determination, unparalleled valour & sacrifice of our real heroes Shaheed Shri Hemant… pic.twitter.com/j215JUOLPG — Sameer Wankhede (@swankhede_IRS) November 26, 2024

On 26th Nov 2008, Mumbai was shaken up by a series of coordinated terror attacks. What unfolded over the next #60Hours shook the nation. 16 years on, we honour the victims, heroes, and resilience of Mumbai.

Watch ‘60 Hours’ tomorrow at 6 PM only on HistoryTV18.#MumbaiAttacks… pic.twitter.com/pJtW8kL5F3 — HISTORY TV18 (@HISTORYTV18) November 25, 2024





A Day Never Forgotten

Each year, November 26 is observed to honor the memory of the victims and the bravery of the security forces who laid down their lives. The attacks not only changed Mumbai but also reshaped India’s approach to national security.

As the nation remembers this tragedy, it serves as a stark reminder of the need for vigilance and unity in combating terrorism, ensuring such an event is never repeated.

