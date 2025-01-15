Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer: All About The Three Frontline Naval Combatants PM Modi Is Dedicating To Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate three state-of-the-art naval combatants — INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer — marking a significant leap in India’s defense capabilities. The commissioning of these ships underscores the nation's growing maritime power and commitment to self-reliance.

INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer: All About The Three Frontline Naval Combatants PM Modi Is Dedicating To Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, January 15 will dedicate three cutting-edge naval combatants to the nation during their commissioning at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. The ships — INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer — represent significant milestones in India’s defense capabilities.

Strengthening Naval Power and Self-Reliance

In a separate event, PM Modi will also inaugurate an Iskcon Temple in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) confirmed on Monday.

Ahead of his visit, PM Modi took to social media to share his thoughts on the commissioning of these three combatants, emphasizing their role in advancing India’s defense autonomy and global leadership. “Tomorrow, 15th January, is going to be a special day for our naval capacities. The commissioning of three frontline naval combatants will strengthen our efforts towards being a global leader in defense and augment our quest for self-reliance,” the Prime Minister posted on X (formerly Twitter) on January 14.

INS Vaghsheer: The ‘Hunter-Killer’ Naval Submarine

Among the three, INS Vaghsheer stands out as a major achievement. The submarine is the sixth and final vessel in the P75 Scorpene Project, developed in collaboration with the French Naval Group. Often referred to as a ‘hunter-killer’ submarine, INS Vaghsheer is equipped with advanced torpedoes and anti-ship missiles, enhancing its capability in both anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare. The submarine is also proficient in intelligence gathering and mine-laying.

According to defense experts, INS Vaghsheer’s commissioning will significantly boost India’s maritime dominance, acting as a strategic deterrent against adversaries like China and Pakistan.

Navy officials have highlighted the submarine’s stealth and versatility, calling it one of the most silent and capable diesel-electric submarines globally. Designed for a wide array of missions, it is equipped with wire-guided torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, and sophisticated sonar systems.

INS Surat: A Technological Marvel

The commissioning of INS Surat, a guided missile destroyer, marks the completion of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project. With an indigenous content of 75%, INS Surat is one of the largest and most sophisticated destroyers worldwide. The ship boasts state-of-the-art weapon and sensor systems, along with advanced network-centric capabilities, positioning it as a key asset in India’s naval strategy.

INS Nilgiri: A Leap in Stealth Technology

INS Nilgiri, the first ship of the P17A Stealth Frigate Project, is another highlight of this commissioning ceremony. Designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau, INS Nilgiri features cutting-edge technologies for enhanced survivability, seakeeping, and stealth. This new generation of frigates surpasses the previous Shivalik-class vessels, incorporating advanced stealth capabilities and a reduced radar signature.

Both INS Surat and INS Nilgiri are equipped to operate a variety of helicopters, including the Chetak, the advanced light helicopter, and the newly inducted MH-60R. These ships were designed by the Navy’s Warship Design Bureau, utilizing a combination of domestic innovations and strategic international partnerships.

Also Read: PM Modi To Commission 3 Advanced Naval Combatants In Mumbai

Filed under

Indian Navy

Advertisement

Also Read

Congress Party Inaugurates ‘Indira Bhawan’ In Delhi: A New Chapter In Its Legacy

Congress Party Inaugurates ‘Indira Bhawan’ In Delhi: A New Chapter In Its Legacy

Is TikTok Being Forced To Shut Down In US? App Is Preparing To Pack Their Bags, Claims New Report

Is TikTok Being Forced To Shut Down In US? App Is Preparing To Pack Their...

Bengaluru-Based Space Startup Pixxel Successfully Launches Three High-Resolution Firefly Satellites

Bengaluru-Based Space Startup Pixxel Successfully Launches Three High-Resolution Firefly Satellites

Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Celebrate Their First Pongal Post-Wedding

Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Celebrate Their First Pongal Post-Wedding

This OnlyFans Star Was Once A Stripper But Is Now Embracing The Life Of A Monk

This OnlyFans Star Was Once A Stripper But Is Now Embracing The Life Of A...

Entertainment

Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Celebrate Their First Pongal Post-Wedding

Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Celebrate Their First Pongal Post-Wedding

Is Lewis Hamilton Dating Divorcee Sofia Vergara? F1 Star Sparks Relationship Rumours After Spotted Flirting On A 2-Hour Date

Is Lewis Hamilton Dating Divorcee Sofia Vergara? F1 Star Sparks Relationship Rumours After Spotted Flirting

Severance Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need To Know

Severance Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need To Know

Joy Behar Trashes Carrie Underwood For Agreeing To Perform At Donald Trump’s Inaugural

Joy Behar Trashes Carrie Underwood For Agreeing To Perform At Donald Trump’s Inaugural

British Actor And Comedian Tony Slattery Dies At 65

British Actor And Comedian Tony Slattery Dies At 65

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox