INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer: All About The Three Frontline Naval Combatants PM Modi Is Dedicating To Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate three state-of-the-art naval combatants — INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer — marking a significant leap in India’s defense capabilities. The commissioning of these ships underscores the nation's growing maritime power and commitment to self-reliance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, January 15 will dedicate three cutting-edge naval combatants to the nation during their commissioning at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. The ships — INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer — represent significant milestones in India’s defense capabilities.

Strengthening Naval Power and Self-Reliance

In a separate event, PM Modi will also inaugurate an Iskcon Temple in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) confirmed on Monday.

Ahead of his visit, PM Modi took to social media to share his thoughts on the commissioning of these three combatants, emphasizing their role in advancing India’s defense autonomy and global leadership. “Tomorrow, 15th January, is going to be a special day for our naval capacities. The commissioning of three frontline naval combatants will strengthen our efforts towards being a global leader in defense and augment our quest for self-reliance,” the Prime Minister posted on X (formerly Twitter) on January 14.

PHOTO | INS Nilgiri, the first ship of the P17A Stealth Frigate Project, has been designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and incorporates advanced features for enhanced survivability, seakeeping, and stealth, reflecting the next generation of indigenous frigates.… pic.twitter.com/7PYctuS0pt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 14, 2025

INS Vaghsheer: The ‘Hunter-Killer’ Naval Submarine

Among the three, INS Vaghsheer stands out as a major achievement. The submarine is the sixth and final vessel in the P75 Scorpene Project, developed in collaboration with the French Naval Group. Often referred to as a ‘hunter-killer’ submarine, INS Vaghsheer is equipped with advanced torpedoes and anti-ship missiles, enhancing its capability in both anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare. The submarine is also proficient in intelligence gathering and mine-laying.

According to defense experts, INS Vaghsheer’s commissioning will significantly boost India’s maritime dominance, acting as a strategic deterrent against adversaries like China and Pakistan.

Navy officials have highlighted the submarine’s stealth and versatility, calling it one of the most silent and capable diesel-electric submarines globally. Designed for a wide array of missions, it is equipped with wire-guided torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, and sophisticated sonar systems.

INS Surat: A Technological Marvel

The commissioning of INS Surat, a guided missile destroyer, marks the completion of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project. With an indigenous content of 75%, INS Surat is one of the largest and most sophisticated destroyers worldwide. The ship boasts state-of-the-art weapon and sensor systems, along with advanced network-centric capabilities, positioning it as a key asset in India’s naval strategy.

INS Nilgiri: A Leap in Stealth Technology

INS Nilgiri, the first ship of the P17A Stealth Frigate Project, is another highlight of this commissioning ceremony. Designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau, INS Nilgiri features cutting-edge technologies for enhanced survivability, seakeeping, and stealth. This new generation of frigates surpasses the previous Shivalik-class vessels, incorporating advanced stealth capabilities and a reduced radar signature.

Both INS Surat and INS Nilgiri are equipped to operate a variety of helicopters, including the Chetak, the advanced light helicopter, and the newly inducted MH-60R. These ships were designed by the Navy’s Warship Design Bureau, utilizing a combination of domestic innovations and strategic international partnerships.

Also Read: PM Modi To Commission 3 Advanced Naval Combatants In Mumbai