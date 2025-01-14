Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

PM Modi To Commission 3 Advanced Naval Combatants In Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commission three advanced naval combatants—INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer—in Mumbai, enhancing India’s maritime security.

PM Modi To Commission 3 Advanced Naval Combatants In Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate three major naval combatants—INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer—at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. This landmark event marks a significant leap in India’s quest to strengthen its naval forces and position itself as a global leader in defence manufacturing and maritime security.

The commissioning of these cutting-edge ships reflects India’s ongoing efforts to modernize its naval capabilities. These frontline combatants are a testament to the country’s growing expertise in advanced naval technology, signaling India’s increasing self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

INS Surat, the fourth and final ship of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project, is one of the largest and most advanced destroyers in the world. With 75% of its components being indigenous, INS Surat showcases India’s capabilities in building highly sophisticated warships equipped with state-of-the-art weaponry, sensor packages, and advanced network-centric systems.

Meanwhile, INS Nilgiri, the first ship of the P17A Stealth Frigate Project, has been specifically designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau. This ship boasts enhanced survivability, seakeeping, and stealth features, embodying the next generation of indigenous frigates that will significantly contribute to India’s naval strength.

INS Vaghsheer, the sixth and final submarine of the P75 Scorpene Project, highlights India’s growing proficiency in submarine construction. Developed in collaboration with the Naval Group of France, this submarine further consolidates India’s position in the global submarine manufacturing arena.

In addition to the naval commissioning ceremony, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. The ISKCON project, which spans nine acres, includes a temple with multiple deities, a Vedic education center, proposed museums, an auditorium, and a healing center. The temple’s mission is to promote peace, universal brotherhood, and harmony through the teachings of Vedic traditions.

With these key developments, PM Modi is not only advancing India’s maritime capabilities but also reinforcing the nation’s commitment to cultural heritage and spiritual well-being.

ALSO READ: BJP Alleges AAP’s Ties With NGOs Linked To Delhi Bomb Hoax

Filed under

Indian Navy PM Modi

Advertisement

Also Read

Couple Found Murdered On Hilltop Near Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple In Telangana

Couple Found Murdered On Hilltop Near Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple In Telangana

Mumbai: ED Files Money Laundering case In Connection With Torres Ponzi Scheme

Mumbai: ED Files Money Laundering case In Connection With Torres Ponzi Scheme

British Actor And Comedian Tony Slattery Dies At 65

British Actor And Comedian Tony Slattery Dies At 65

BJP Nominates Chandrabhan Paswan For The Milkipur Bypoll In Uttar Pradesh

BJP Nominates Chandrabhan Paswan For The Milkipur Bypoll In Uttar Pradesh

Rashida Jones Steps Down As MSNBC President, Rebecca Kutler Named Interim Leader

Rashida Jones Steps Down As MSNBC President, Rebecca Kutler Named Interim Leader

Entertainment

British Actor And Comedian Tony Slattery Dies At 65

British Actor And Comedian Tony Slattery Dies At 65

Jailer 2′ Announcement On Pongal: Rajinikanth And Director Nelson Reignite The Magic

Jailer 2′ Announcement On Pongal: Rajinikanth And Director Nelson Reignite The Magic

2025 Grammy Awards To Be Held On February 2 As Planned, Will Serve As A Fundraiser Supporting Wildfire Relief

2025 Grammy Awards To Be Held On February 2 As Planned, Will Serve As A

Halle Berry Donates Clothes From Her Closet To Help Families Affected By Devastating LA Wildfires

Halle Berry Donates Clothes From Her Closet To Help Families Affected By Devastating LA Wildfires

Fashion Designer Masaba Names Her Babygirl ‘Matara’, Here’s What This Unique Name Means

Fashion Designer Masaba Names Her Babygirl ‘Matara’, Here’s What This Unique Name Means

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox