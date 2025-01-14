PM Modi To Commission 3 Advanced Naval Combatants In Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate three major naval combatants—INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer—at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. This landmark event marks a significant leap in India’s quest to strengthen its naval forces and position itself as a global leader in defence manufacturing and maritime security.

The commissioning of these cutting-edge ships reflects India’s ongoing efforts to modernize its naval capabilities. These frontline combatants are a testament to the country’s growing expertise in advanced naval technology, signaling India’s increasing self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

INS Surat, the fourth and final ship of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project, is one of the largest and most advanced destroyers in the world. With 75% of its components being indigenous, INS Surat showcases India’s capabilities in building highly sophisticated warships equipped with state-of-the-art weaponry, sensor packages, and advanced network-centric systems.

Meanwhile, INS Nilgiri, the first ship of the P17A Stealth Frigate Project, has been specifically designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau. This ship boasts enhanced survivability, seakeeping, and stealth features, embodying the next generation of indigenous frigates that will significantly contribute to India’s naval strength.

INS Vaghsheer, the sixth and final submarine of the P75 Scorpene Project, highlights India’s growing proficiency in submarine construction. Developed in collaboration with the Naval Group of France, this submarine further consolidates India’s position in the global submarine manufacturing arena.

In addition to the naval commissioning ceremony, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. The ISKCON project, which spans nine acres, includes a temple with multiple deities, a Vedic education center, proposed museums, an auditorium, and a healing center. The temple’s mission is to promote peace, universal brotherhood, and harmony through the teachings of Vedic traditions.

With these key developments, PM Modi is not only advancing India’s maritime capabilities but also reinforcing the nation’s commitment to cultural heritage and spiritual well-being.

