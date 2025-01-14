BJP Alleges AAP’s Ties With NGOs Linked To Delhi Bomb Hoax

BJP alleged that these NGOs have a history of activities that pose a security and sovereignty threat to India, citing their opposition to the hanging of Afzal Guru.

The recent Delhi bomb hoax that caused panic across the city has now taken a political turn. On Tuesday, in a press conference, BJP spokesperson Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi raised serious allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and certain NGOs.

The hoax, which initially threatened over 100 schools, turned out to be a false alarm following a swift investigation by the Delhi Police.

However, the deeper revelations surrounding the case have brought new questions to light about the involvement of certain organizations and their ideological motivations.

The investigation revealed that the bomb hoax was orchestrated by a minor. Authorities tracked the source of the threats through detailed forensic analysis of electronic devices, including laptops and other communication tools. It was further uncovered that the juvenile’s parents were associated with an NGO allegedly involved in activities opposing national security interests.

The BJP has highlighted concerns about how a minor could be used as a pawn (“mohra”) in such a serious incident, questioning the influence of parents and NGOs in instilling anti-national sentiments. The child’s access to sensitive information and tools for making such threats raises alarms about the education and environment provided to minors in such families.

Allegations Against AAP

Dr. Trivedi accused the AAP government of having ties to NGOs linked to the incident. He alleged that these NGOs have a history of activities that poses a security and sovereignty threat to India, citing their opposition to the hanging of Afzal Guru, a terrorist convicted in the 2001 Indian Parliament attack case.

According to Trivedi, some of these NGOs have been indirectly supported or protected by the AAP government, further fueling suspicions.

The BJP spokesperson drew parallels between the current incident and the controversial “Tukde Tukde Gang” narrative from 2015, which emerged during an event marking Afzal Guru’s death anniversary.

He alleged that “Delhi CM Atishi’s parents also had supported clemency for Afzal Guru,” claiming a deep link between AAP and NGOs.

Trivedi further alleged that AAP had delayed action on files linked to such groups and shielded individuals or entities involved in activities threatening Delhi’s law and order.

The BJP has posed the following critical question: ‘What is the relationship between AAP and the NGO involved in the hoax?’ Sudhanshu asked.

The BJP has demanded that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal clarify his party’s alleged association with NGOs linked to the hoax. Trivedi urged the Delhi government to explain its stance on such organizations and their influence on the city’s minors. He also raised concerns about the broader ideological indoctrination allegedly promoted by these groups, which could poison young minds against the nation.

“Are these so-called NGOs filling the minds of our children with venom against India? What is the AAP government’s role in this mechanism? I ask Arvind Kejriwal to clarify the connections,” said Trivedi.

BJP is intensifying its attack on AAP ahead of Delhi elections in 2025, which are scheduled for 5 February. The AAP government is yet to respond to the allegations.

