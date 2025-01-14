A shocking revelation has come to light in the ongoing investigation into bomb threat emails sent to over 400 schools in Delhi. The sender of these alarming messages has been identified as a minor, Delhi Police confirmed.

Timeline of the Threats

Over the past few weeks, several schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails, creating panic among students, parents, and school authorities. A dedicated investigation team was formed to track the source of these emails. The police even considered the possibility of a terrorist angle. However, tracking the culprit proved challenging due to the use of VPNs.

The Breakthrough

The investigation took a turn when the last activity was traced to a minor. Upon further examination of the minor’s laptop, it was discovered that they had sent threatening emails to nearly 400 schools.

The investigation into the NGO and its political affiliations is ongoing. Further revelations are anticipated in the coming days.

Afzal Guru Links

During the probe, it was revealed that the minor’s parents are associated with an NGO. This NGO, notably, had previously protested against the hanging of Afzal Guru, a convicted terrorist. Further digging unveiled a political angle, as the NGO reportedly supports a particular political party on social media platforms.

Authorities are now examining the parents’ role in the incident and their potential influence on the minor. Forensic investigations are underway to uncover more details.

Unanswered Questions

The Delhi Police suspect that the NGO might have a hand in orchestrating the threats, as the emails were sent on different days, suggesting a planned approach. Investigators are also scrutinizing whether the political party associated with the NGO had any involvement in the matter.

While the minor has been identified as the sender of the emails, the investigation continues to explore the broader network of connections. Police are working to determine if the minor acted independently or under external influence.

This incident has raised serious concerns about cyber security in schools and the potential misuse of children by ideological organizations. The authorities are expected to release further details once forensic analysis is complete.

