Tuesday, January 14, 2025
BJP Is Distributing Cash, Gold Yet No FIR Filed Against Them: Arvind Kejriwal Calls To Vote Wisely

The FIR, filed under BNS 223(a), has triggered a heated exchange between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the Assembly elections approach.

BJP Is Distributing Cash, Gold Yet No FIR Filed Against Them: Arvind Kejriwal Calls To Vote Wisely

In a controversial turn of events, an FIR was lodged against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by using a government vehicle for political purposes. The FIR, filed under BNS 223(a), has triggered a heated exchange between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the Assembly elections approach.

Kejriwal Slams BJP Over Alleged Double Standards

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal strongly condemned the FIR against Atishi, accusing the BJP of openly engaging in unethical practices without repercussions. During a press briefing, Kejriwal alleged, “BJP leaders are openly distributing cash, sarees, blankets, and now even gold chains to lure voters. Yet, no FIRs are being filed against them.”

He urged voters to accept any distributed items but to “vote wisely and not sell their votes.” Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kejriwal said, “AAP is fighting against a corrupt system that both BJP and Congress represent. Together with the people, we will clean this rotten system.”

Atishi Responds to the Allegations

Reacting to the FIR, CM Atishi questioned the impartiality of the Election Commission (EC) and law enforcement agencies. She pointed to instances of BJP MP Parvesh Verma allegedly distributing cash, bedsheets, and other items to voters.

“The entire country saw Parvesh Verma distributing ₹1,100 in cash, but no action was taken against him. Instead, an FIR was lodged against me for using a government vehicle,” Atishi remarked. She appealed to the EC to uphold its promise of conducting free and fair elections.

Details of the FIR and Investigation

The FIR, filed on January 8, was based on a complaint by the returning officer. It alleged that a Public Works Department (PWD) vehicle was misused for election campaigning. Following an investigation, the police registered a case against the PWD official responsible for providing the vehicle.

The case is being handled by the Govind Puri Police Station, with further investigations underway. The FIR cites directives prohibiting the use of official vehicles for campaign-related activities during elections.

Political Implications and Public Sentiment

The incident has intensified the political rivalry between AAP and BJP as both parties prepare for the high-stakes Assembly elections. While AAP accuses the BJP of blatant misconduct, the latter has yet to respond to the allegations directly.

The FIR against Atishi and the accusations of unfair practices by the BJP are likely to become central themes in the election narrative, as both parties seek to sway public opinion in their favor.

As the investigation unfolds, the public will be closely watching how the Election Commission handles these allegations and whether a level playing field is ensured during the elections.

arvind kejriwal Delhi Election 2025

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

