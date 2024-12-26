Nearly half of the users, 47%, reported issues with mobile internet, while 30% faced complete blackouts, and 23% struggled with receiving any mobile signal.

On December 26, Airtel, one of India’s major telecom providers, faced a major disruption, leaving thousands of users grappling with connectivity issues during the early morning hours.

According to Downdetector, complaints surged past 1,900 by 10:25 AM, pointing to a widespread outage affecting both broadband and mobile services.

Users took to X (formerly Twitter), expressing their frustration over problems such as a lack of internet access, dropped calls, and complete service blackouts.

The disruption significantly impacted daily activities, preventing many from working, streaming, or making crucial calls. Airtel has not yet issued an official statement explaining the cause of the outage.

Although Airtel has not provided an official explanation for the outage, the disruption has left many customers frustrated. On platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), users shared their dissatisfaction, with a significant number of complaints coming from Gujarat.

