Is Humanity Left? UP Nurse Allegedly Gang-Raped, Tortured With Stick, Chilli Powder Forced Into Genitals

A nurse in UP's Jalaun was allegedly gang-raped, tortured with a stick, and had chilli powder inserted into her genitals. While her family demands justice, police allege she was beaten by a man and his family over an affair. A case has been filed; investigations continue.

In a shocking incident in Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh, a nurse was allegedly gang-raped and tortured miserably. According to the victim’s family members, two men violated her while four others restrained her; she was further tortured using a stick and chilli powder thrown into her private parts.

A nurse reportedly was attacked on her way to work Thursday morning by a group of men who dragged her into the bushes in a locality under Churkhi police station. According to her husband, she was ambushed.

“My wife was riding her scooter to work when a man, his nephew, and several others stopped her. Four men held her down while two gang-raped her. They even inserted a stick and chilli powder into her private parts. She called me immediately after the incident,” he said. The victim was later taken for medical examination and treatment by the authorities.

Police Investigation And Allegations

However, the police had a different version. “She was involved in an illicit relationship with a person residing in her village,” said Additional Superintendent of Police (Jalaun) Pradeep Kumar Verma. According to Verma, after an altercation, the man and his relatives beat her up.

“We have received information that a woman was beaten up. A police team has rushed to the spot and taken her to the hospital for treatment. The woman has levelled grave allegations, and we have registered a case. The investigation is under way,” Verma said.

The nurse’s family has demanded justice, insisting that the brutality inflicted upon her should not go unpunished.

