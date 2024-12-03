India is poised to take a monumental step in its space exploration program with the upcoming Gaganyaan mission that is scheduled for a crewed launch by the end of 2026

India is poised to take a monumental step in its space exploration program with the upcoming Gaganyaan mission. Scheduled for a crewed launch by the end of 2026, the Gaganyaan project aims to showcase India’s capability to send astronauts into space. This ambitious project is being spearheaded by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), with Chairman S. Somanath confirming that the first uncrewed test flight is expected to take place early next year. The mission will set the stage for India to join an elite group of nations that have sent humans into space, including the Soviet Union, the US, and China.

The Timeline and Key Objectives of Gaganyaan

According to S. Somanath, ISRO has been diligently working on the Gaganyaan project for four years. The initial uncrewed test flight was initially planned for December 2023; however, technical challenges have led to a slight delay. Speaking at an event at IIT-Guwahati, Mr. Somanath revealed that the uncrewed test flight would take place in early 2024. The project will proceed with three uncrewed launches before the crewed mission is undertaken.

“The first launch will feature a robot named Vyommitra, which will be sent aboard the spacecraft. This will be followed by two more similar uncrewed test flights to ensure everything operates as expected,” Somanath explained. Once these preliminary flights prove successful, the crewed mission will follow, slated for late 2026.

India’s Astronauts Training for the Historic Flight of Gaganyaan

The crew for the Gaganyaan mission has already been announced. In February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed the names of four astronauts undergoing rigorous training: Group Captains Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Angad Pratap, Ajit Krishnan, and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla. Their training includes preparing for life in microgravity, emergency protocols, and system management aboard the spacecraft.

The Gaganyaan project has ambitious goals that extend beyond simply sending astronauts into space. The mission aims to demonstrate advanced capabilities such as safely launching astronauts to an orbit approximately 400 kilometers above Earth and returning them to Indian waters after a three-day mission. Should the project succeed, India will become the fourth country to accomplish human spaceflight, a significant milestone in its space journey.

Chandrayaan 4: Preparing for the Next Moon Mission

Alongside the Gaganyaan mission, ISRO is also focused on advancing its lunar exploration program. Following the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3 at the lunar south pole in August 2023, Mr. Somanath shared details about the next step: Chandrayaan 4. The Union government has already approved this mission, which will return to the south pole to gather lunar samples and bring them back to Earth.

“This mission will showcase two critical technologies: sample return and the ability to travel to the Moon and return to Earth,” Somanath stated. However, he pointed out a significant hurdle: the need for a specialized rocket. “The mass of the satellite required for this mission is very high, which means we would need to conduct two separate launches that would interlock in space,” he explained.

Somanath highlighted the complexity of this upcoming mission, underscoring that it is a pioneering endeavor. “No one has done anything like this before… So, we hope we will become the first country to do such a complex maneuver,” he said. This ambitious plan positions India on the cutting edge of space exploration, with goals that push the boundaries of what is currently achievable in space technology.