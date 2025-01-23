Home
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Jalgaon Train Tragedy: 13 Killed, 4 Nepalese Among Victims

The incident was triggered by a false fire alarm, which caused panic among passengers, leading them to pull the emergency chain and jump off the train.

Jalgaon Train Tragedy: 13 Killed, 4 Nepalese Among Victims

At least 13 people were killed and 15 others injured in a tragic train accident in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district on Wednesday evening. According to authorities, four of the 13 deceased were Nepalese nationals. The accident occurred when passengers of the Mumbai-bound Pushpak Express, who had gotten off the train after a false alarm of a fire, were struck by the Karnataka Express running on an adjacent track.

Among the victims were a minor boy and two women. The identities of the four Nepalese victims were confirmed as Kamala Navin Bhandari (43), a resident of Colaba in Mumbai, Javakala Bhate (60) from Bhiwandi in Thane, Lachchiram Khataru Pasi (40), and 11-year-old Imtiyaz Ali.

The tragedy unfolded when a false fire alarm was reportedly triggered by a tea-seller on the Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express. In a panic, passengers pulled the emergency chain and began to disembark the train. Many were on the tracks when the Karnataka Express, traveling on the adjacent line, struck them.

Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar explained the incident, saying that the false alarm had led to widespread panic, causing passengers to rush to safety without realizing the potential danger.

Of the 13 casualties, nine were men, and four were women. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed condolences and announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh for the families of the deceased. The Railway Board has also pledged ₹1.5 lakh to each of the families and promised aid for the injured passengers. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the tragic incident.

