Sunday, January 5, 2025
Jallikattu: The Ancient Bull-Taming Sport That Defines Tamil Nadu’s Pride During Pongal Festival

Jallikattu, Tamil Nadu’s traditional bull-taming sport, has preserved the indigenous Pulikulam breed, crucial for organic farming. The sport, rooted in cultural pride, faces legal challenges, with the Supreme Court reserving its verdict on Tamil Nadu's law permitting Jallikattu. (Read more below)

Jallikattu: The Ancient Bull-Taming Sport That Defines Tamil Nadu’s Pride During Pongal Festival

Jallikattu, the traditional bull-taming sport of Tamil Nadu, has stood as a testament to the state’s rich cultural heritage for centuries. Also known as Eru Thazhuvuthal—which translates to “bull embracing” in English—this iconic sport has been celebrated annually during the Thai Pongal festival, symbolizing Tamil Nadu’s cultural continuity and historical pride since the Sangam period.

While Jallikattu events take place across Tamil Nadu, Madurai hosts the most renowned competitions, particularly in villages like Avaniapuram, Palamedu, and Alanganallur. These locations have become synonymous with the grandeur of the sport, attracting enthusiasts from all over. Smaller-scale events are also held in other districts, keeping the spirit of Jallikattu alive across the state.

The Indigenous Breeds of Jallikattu

India is home to 37 indigenous cattle breeds, many of which originate from Tamil Nadu. Key breeds like Pulikulam, Kangayam, and Umblachery play a vital role in Jallikattu.

The Pulikulam breed, named after Pulikulam village in Sivaganga district, holds a special place in Jallikattu. This breed’s name, meaning “tiger pond,” traces back to a time when tigers quenched their thirst at the village’s pond. Known for their aggression and resilience, Pulikulam bulls once fought ferociously with tigers. Today, they dominate Jallikattu events, accounting for 90% of the bulls used.

Other breeds, like the Kangayam and Umblachery, make occasional appearances. Kangayam bulls are less common in modern Jallikattu, while Umblachery bulls, often seen in Tanjore and Ariyalur districts, participate in rare events. Pulikulam bulls, however, remain the “kings of Jallikattu,” admired for their strength, aggression, and endurance.

The Role of Pulikulam Bulls

Pulikulam bulls are not just athletes in Jallikattu but also essential contributors to Tamil Nadu’s agriculture. Their muscle power is crucial for plowing fields, supporting organic farming practices. Despite their significance, the population of Pulikulam cattle has drastically declined—from 1 lakh in 1995 to just 16,000 in 2019, primarily in the Madurai region.

Historically, communities like the Agamudayar and Mukkulathor raised Pulikulam cattle. Today, people from diverse backgrounds rear these bulls for Jallikattu, a sport seen as a symbol of bravery and prestige.

Jallikattu’s Impact on Pulikulam Preservation

Protests against Jallikattu unintentionally spurred the breed’s preservation. The increased attention led to a nationwide interest in Pulikulam cattle, safeguarding them from extinction. Currently, around 850 bulls are maintained exclusively for Jallikattu in Madurai and surrounding areas.

Prize-winning Pulikulam bulls are highly valued. A six-month-old calf can fetch over ₹30,000, while an undefeated mature bull may command a price of ₹5.5–6 lakh. These bulls are also resilient to diseases like rinderpest and foot-and-mouth disease, further enhancing their appeal.

Supreme Court Rulings on Jallikattu

In December 2022, the Supreme Court of India clarified that, despite its inherent cruelty, Jallikattu cannot be labeled a “blood sport” as no weapons are used and any bloodshed is incidental. By May 2023, the court upheld the Tamil Nadu law permitting Jallikattu, dismissing multiple pleas challenging the sport’s legality.

Jallikattu is more than a sport; it is a celebration of Tamil Nadu’s cultural identity and resilience. It has played a pivotal role in preserving indigenous cattle breeds like Pulikulam while showcasing the bravery and spirit of the Tamil people. As Jallikattu continues to evolve, it remains a proud emblem of Tamil Nadu’s enduring heritage.

ALSO READ: Indian Coast Guard Helicopter Crash Claims Three Lives In Porbandar

Filed under

Jallikattu significance Pongal 2025 Tamil Nadu Jallikattu

