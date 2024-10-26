Home
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Jammu And Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti Dissolves Entire PDP Structure, New Leadership To Be Appointed

Jammu And Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti Dissolves Entire PDP Structure, New Leadership To Be Appointed

In a significant political move, Mehbooba Mufti, the President of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP), announced the immediate dissolution of the party’s entire structure. This decision was made public during a press conference held at the party headquarters in Srinagar on Friday. Sources indicate that new office bearers, along with various party wings and bodies, will be appointed after thorough discussions with senior leaders.

The announcement comes in the wake of the Union Territory’s assembly elections, which were held on October 8. During her address, Mufti congratulated the National Conference-Congress alliance for securing what she termed a “people’s mandate.” She emphasized the clarity of the electoral results, stating that there would be no room for manipulation or “messing around” with the people’s choice.

Reflecting on the elections, Mufti expressed her satisfaction with the public’s vote, reinforcing that a clear mandate leaves no chance for “dirty tricks” that could undermine the people’s will. The assembly elections resulted in the National Conference winning 42 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party securing 29, the Congress obtaining 6, and the PDP capturing only 3 seats.

MUST READ: Created Conditions That Hindered My Ability To Work’, Says HD Kumaraswamy On Past Alliance With Cong

In her remarks, Mufti also acknowledged the dire circumstances faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir since the significant political changes of August 5, 2019, and stressed the importance of establishing a stable government in the region. “I congratulate the National Conference-Congress leadership on their spectacular victory,” she stated, highlighting the necessity of stability amid the challenges that have plagued the region.

Mufti expressed gratitude to the PDP leaders and workers for their dedicated efforts during the campaign, urging them to remain resilient in the face of adversity. “Despite all challenges, our workers showed tremendous commitment. I appeal to them not to give up,” she added.

The assembly elections for the 90 seats in Jammu and Kashmir were conducted in three phases on September 18, September 26, and October 1, marking a crucial moment in the region’s political landscape.

ALSO READ: AAP MLA Vinay Mishra Appointed Vice Chairman Of Delhi Jal Board

