AAP MLA Vinay Mishra Appointed Vice Chairman Of Delhi Jal Board

Vinay Mishra of AAP has been appointed Vice Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board, with support from Delhi's Lieutenant Governor.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Vinay Mishra, representing Dwarka, has been appointed as the Vice Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). The official notification was issued following the approval from Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on October 25.

Alongside Mishra, AAP MLA Ajay Dutt from Ambedkar Nagar and Preeti Tomar from Tri Nagar have also been appointed as members of the board. Vinay Mishra, who has been a prominent figure in the Delhi Legislative Assembly since his election in 2020, won his seat with a significant margin of 71,003 votes. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the Indian Institute of Planning and Management (IIPM).

Prior to Mishra’s appointment, the position of Vice Chairman was held by AAP MLA Somnath Bharti, who resigned just before the recent Lok Sabha elections.

In related news, AAP has raised concerns regarding an incident where former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was reportedly attacked during a rally in the national capital. The party has accused “goons” affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being behind the attack, sharing a purported image from the scene of the incident to support their claim.

