Friday, January 31, 2025
Joint Session Of Parliament: Sonia Gandhi’s Remark On President Murmu’s Speech Sparks Controversy

BJP leaders have condemned the statement, calling it an insult to the country’s first tribal woman President.

Joint Session Of Parliament: Sonia Gandhi’s Remark On President Murmu’s Speech Sparks Controversy


Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s remarks on President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the Joint Session of Parliament on Friday have triggered a political controversy. Gandhi, while speaking to reporters, commented that the President “could hardly speak, poor thing,” drawing sharp reactions from various quarters.

“The President was getting very tired by the end… She could hardly speak, poor thing,” Sonia Gandhi said, referring to President Murmu’s speech that marked the commencement of the Budget Session.

President Murmu’s address emphasized the government’s commitment to achieving “Vikshit Bharat” (Developed India) through a “saturation approach” to ensure inclusive development. She highlighted India’s progress in self-reliance in the defense sector, infrastructure development, and digital security.

The President also spoke about significant achievements, including the completion of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway project, which now connects India from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. She lauded the expansion of the metro rail network, efforts in cyber security, and the promotion of the MSME sector.

However, Sonia Gandhi’s remark on President Murmu’s speech has drawn criticism from political leaders, with many accusing her of being disrespectful. BJP leaders have condemned the statement, calling it an insult to the country’s first tribal woman President. Union Minister Smriti Irani responded sharply, saying, “This is an unfortunate and condescending remark that undermines the dignity of the highest constitutional office.”

The controversy has ignited a fresh political debate, with Congress defending Sonia Gandhi, stating that her remark was taken out of context. Party spokespersons claimed that she was merely expressing concern over the President’s health and delivery of the speech.With the Budget Session underway, the political storm surrounding this comment is expected to fuel further debates in the Parliament.

(With ANI Input)

ALSO READ: What Did PM Modi Say For ‘Poor And Middle Class’ Ahead Union Budget 2025

Filed under

Budget 2025 Droupadi Murmu

