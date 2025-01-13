Home
Monday, January 13, 2025
Juna Akhara Saint Found Hanging In Rented Haridwar Flat Day After A Mahant Was Expelled For Accepting 13-Year-Old Girl In ‘Donation’ From Her Parents

The deceased, identified as Sureshanand, was approximately 70 years old and had been residing in the rented flat for the past five to six months.

A saint associated with the Juna Akhara was discovered deceased in Shanti Bhavan, located in the Kankhal police station area of Haridwar, according to police reports on Sunday.

Details of the Incident

Manoj Nautiyal, the head of Kankhal Police Station, shared that they were alerted about the incident from an apartment in Shanti Bhavan. The deceased, identified as Sureshanand, was approximately 70 years old and had been residing in the rented flat for the past five to six months.

Upon arriving at the scene, authorities found the apartment locked from the inside. They sought assistance from the fire service and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team to gain access. “After cutting open the door, we discovered the body hanging from a ceiling fan,” stated the official.

Investigation Underway

The body was retrieved and sent to the district hospital for a post-mortem examination. The FSL team collected evidence from the scene, and preliminary findings suggest it to be a case of suicide. “The deceased was a member of the Juna Akhara. We are thoroughly investigating the matter,” added the police.

(Further updates regarding the case are awaited.)

haridwar Juna Akhara

