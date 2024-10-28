Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Justice K.S. Puttaswamy, Pioneer for Right to Privacy, Passes Away at 98

Justice Puttaswamy is best known for his role as the lead petitioner in the significant case challenging the constitutional validity of the Aadhar scheme in 2012.

Justice K.S. Puttaswamy, Pioneer for Right to Privacy, Passes Away at 98

Former Karnataka High Court judge Justice K.S. Puttaswamy passed away on Monday at his residence in Bengaluru, at the age of 98. His death marks the end of an era for a legal luminary who not only contributed significantly to the judiciary but also became a pivotal figure in the landmark recognition of the right to privacy as a fundamental right in India.

Early Life and Career

Born in 1926, Justice Puttaswamy enrolled as an advocate in 1952, embarking on a legal career that would see him rise through the ranks. In November 1977, he was appointed as a judge of the Karnataka High Court, where he served with distinction until his retirement in 1986. His tenure on the bench was marked by a commitment to justice and the rule of law, earning him respect among colleagues and the public alike.

Post-retirement, Justice Puttaswamy continued to serve the legal community in various capacities. He held the position of vice-chairman of the Central Administrative Tribunal’s Bangalore Bench, served as chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Administrative Tribunal, and chaired the Backward Classes Commission, contributing to crucial administrative reforms and policies.

The Landmark Aadhar Case

Justice Puttaswamy is best known for his role as the lead petitioner in the significant case challenging the constitutional validity of the Aadhar scheme in 2012. His petition arose from concerns over privacy violations and the mandatory nature of the Aadhar identification system, which was introduced by the central government.

The Supreme Court’s verdict on the case was monumental. While the court did not strike down the Aadhar scheme, it delivered a groundbreaking ruling affirming that the right to privacy is indeed a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. This landmark decision has had far-reaching implications, influencing various laws and policies concerning individual privacy and data protection.

Justice Puttaswamy’s advocacy for privacy rights has left an indelible mark on Indian jurisprudence. His commitment to civil liberties resonates deeply in an era where personal data and privacy are increasingly at risk. By challenging the Aadhar scheme, he not only brought attention to the potential abuses of power by the state but also highlighted the importance of safeguarding individual rights against encroachments.

In addition to his legal battles, Justice Puttaswamy’s career is a testament to his dedication to the principles of justice and equity. His contributions extend beyond the courtroom; he has inspired generations of lawyers and judges to uphold the sanctity of individual rights.

ALSO READ: ‘Mother Teresa Visited My Home’, Says Priyanka Gandhi Shares Touching Story

Filed under

Aadhar identification system justice ks puttaswamy Right to Privacy
Advertisement

Also Read

Govt Report Maintains Economic Growth Forecast But Flags Global Risks

Govt Report Maintains Economic Growth Forecast But Flags Global Risks

‘Spirit Of The Tempest’: How India’s First Indigenous Fighter Jet Came Into Being

‘Spirit Of The Tempest’: How India’s First Indigenous Fighter Jet Came Into Being

When Is Jeremy Allen White’s Bruce Springsteen Biopic Releasing? First Look Leaves The Internet Impressed

When Is Jeremy Allen White’s Bruce Springsteen Biopic Releasing? First Look Leaves The Internet Impressed

Gold Prices Drop Continues In Global And Local Markets

Gold Prices Drop Continues In Global And Local Markets

Vijay Launches His Party, DMK Calls It Copycat, AIADMK Says ‘Old Wine in a New Bottle’

Vijay Launches His Party, DMK Calls It Copycat, AIADMK Says ‘Old Wine in a New...

Entertainment

When Is Jeremy Allen White’s Bruce Springsteen Biopic Releasing? First Look Leaves The Internet Impressed

When Is Jeremy Allen White’s Bruce Springsteen Biopic Releasing? First Look Leaves The Internet Impressed

Here’s How John Wick’s Emotional Core Helped Shape John Wick

Here’s How John Wick’s Emotional Core Helped Shape John Wick

Is Marvel Planning To Cast Billie Eilish In A Superhero Role? Decoding The Rumour

Is Marvel Planning To Cast Billie Eilish In A Superhero Role? Decoding The Rumour

Is Sai Pallavi Getting Boycotted On X? Here’s Why #boycottsaipallavi Is Trending

Is Sai Pallavi Getting Boycotted On X? Here’s Why #boycottsaipallavi Is Trending

When Is Karan Arjun Re-Releasing In Theatres? Rakesh Roshan Teases Fans With Movie’s First-Ever Teaser

When Is Karan Arjun Re-Releasing In Theatres? Rakesh Roshan Teases Fans With Movie’s First-Ever Teaser

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Diwali 2024: Protecting Your Eye Health Amidst Festivities And Air Pollution

Diwali 2024: Protecting Your Eye Health Amidst Festivities And Air Pollution

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox