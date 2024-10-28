Justice K.S. Puttaswamy, Pioneer for Right to Privacy, Passes Away at 98

Justice Puttaswamy is best known for his role as the lead petitioner in the significant case challenging the constitutional validity of the Aadhar scheme in 2012.

Former Karnataka High Court judge Justice K.S. Puttaswamy passed away on Monday at his residence in Bengaluru, at the age of 98. His death marks the end of an era for a legal luminary who not only contributed significantly to the judiciary but also became a pivotal figure in the landmark recognition of the right to privacy as a fundamental right in India.

Early Life and Career

Born in 1926, Justice Puttaswamy enrolled as an advocate in 1952, embarking on a legal career that would see him rise through the ranks. In November 1977, he was appointed as a judge of the Karnataka High Court, where he served with distinction until his retirement in 1986. His tenure on the bench was marked by a commitment to justice and the rule of law, earning him respect among colleagues and the public alike.

Post-retirement, Justice Puttaswamy continued to serve the legal community in various capacities. He held the position of vice-chairman of the Central Administrative Tribunal’s Bangalore Bench, served as chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Administrative Tribunal, and chaired the Backward Classes Commission, contributing to crucial administrative reforms and policies.

The Landmark Aadhar Case

Justice Puttaswamy is best known for his role as the lead petitioner in the significant case challenging the constitutional validity of the Aadhar scheme in 2012. His petition arose from concerns over privacy violations and the mandatory nature of the Aadhar identification system, which was introduced by the central government.

The Supreme Court’s verdict on the case was monumental. While the court did not strike down the Aadhar scheme, it delivered a groundbreaking ruling affirming that the right to privacy is indeed a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. This landmark decision has had far-reaching implications, influencing various laws and policies concerning individual privacy and data protection.

Justice Puttaswamy’s advocacy for privacy rights has left an indelible mark on Indian jurisprudence. His commitment to civil liberties resonates deeply in an era where personal data and privacy are increasingly at risk. By challenging the Aadhar scheme, he not only brought attention to the potential abuses of power by the state but also highlighted the importance of safeguarding individual rights against encroachments.

In addition to his legal battles, Justice Puttaswamy’s career is a testament to his dedication to the principles of justice and equity. His contributions extend beyond the courtroom; he has inspired generations of lawyers and judges to uphold the sanctity of individual rights.

