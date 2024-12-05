Justice Manmohan Sworn In As Supreme Court Judge

On Thursday, a highly respected judge was sworn in as a Supreme Court judge, raising the court’s strength to 33, just one short of the sanctioned 34 judges. The oath of office was administered by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna in a solemn ceremony. Before this elevation, the appointee served as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, a position they assumed after an illustrious career in the judiciary.

The appointment was formalized following the issuance of the warrant of appointment by the President of India on December 3. The recommendation for elevation was made by the Supreme Court collegium on November 28, after considering several factors, including seniority and regional representation.

Enhancing Delhi High Court’s Presence

This elevation significantly bolsters the representation of the Delhi High Court in the Supreme Court. Until now, CJI Sanjiv Khanna was the only sitting judge from the Delhi High Court on the apex court bench. Recognizing the need for better representation, the collegium noted in its resolution:

“Justice [Name] stands at Sl. No. 2 in the combined all-India seniority of high court judges and is the senior-most judge in the high court of Delhi. At present, the bench of [the] Supreme Court is represented by only one judge from the Delhi HC.”

With over three decades of legal and judicial experience, the appointee has made substantial contributions to the Indian judiciary. Their career began in 1987, focusing on civil, criminal, constitutional, and arbitration law. In 2003, they were designated as a senior advocate, a prestigious recognition of their legal acumen.

Their noteworthy cases included the Hyderabad Nizam’s Jewellery Trust matter, showcasing their expertise in complex legal disputes. In 2008, they were appointed as an additional judge of the Delhi High Court, and the following year, they were confirmed as a permanent judge.

In September 2023, they took on the role of full-time Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court after serving as acting chief justice, a position they held after the elevation of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma to the Supreme Court.

Academic and Personal Background

Born on December 17, 1962, in Delhi, the appointee hails from a family with a rich legacy in public service. They completed their schooling at Delhi’s Modern School and pursued a BA (Hons) in History from Hindu College, University of Delhi. Their journey in law began at the Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi, where they earned their law degree and laid the foundation for their illustrious career.

This elevation continues a proud tradition of the Delhi High Court contributing eminent judges to the Supreme Court. Past luminaries include justices S. Ravindra Bhat, Sanjay Kishan Kaul, and Hima Kohli, the latter retiring in September 2024.

The appointee’s elevation is seen as a significant step in maintaining regional diversity and seniority in the apex court, reflecting the collegium’s commitment to ensuring fair representation. Their extensive legal expertise, coupled with a deep understanding of the judiciary’s nuances, is expected to enrich the Supreme Court bench, furthering justice and equity in the country.

