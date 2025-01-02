Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, January 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Kalyan Girl Rape-Murder: Thane Court Extends Police Custody Of Accused Couple By 2 Days

A Maharashtra court has extended the police custody of a couple accused of abducting, raping, and murdering a 12-year-old girl in Kalyan.

Kalyan Girl Rape-Murder: Thane Court Extends Police Custody Of Accused Couple By 2 Days

A Maharashtra court has extended the police custody of a couple accused of abducting, raping, and murdering a 12-year-old girl in Kalyan.

The accused, Vishal Gawli and his wife Sakshi, were presented before District Judge and Additional Sessions Judge VA Patravale at the end of their initial police custody.

According to the police, Vishal Gawli allegedly kidnapped the minor girl from Chakki Naka area of Kalyan on December 23, with the help of his wife. He then raped and killed the girl, before dumping her body in Bapgaon on Kalyan-Padgha road.

The victim’s body was recovered on December 24, and Sakshi Gawli was arrested the same night, while Vishal Gawli was held the next day from Buldhana district.

Furthermore, the police sought remand of the accused couple to continue their investigation and recover crucial evidence, including a mobile phone and a bag.

However, the lawyer representing the accused requested the court to allow their relatives to stay with them in police custody, citing fears of a “Badlapur-like encounter.” The court rejected this plea.

The lawyer also argued that the police custody of the accused couple was not required, as the investigation was complete. However, the court extended their police custody by two days.

The case has sparked widespread outrage, with local residents forming a human chain outside the court to demand the death sentence for the accused. Police personnel were deployed to maintain order and prevent any untoward incidents.

The accused couple’s actions have sent shockwaves through the community, and the court’s decision to extend their police custody is seen as a step towards ensuring justice for the victim and her family. As the investigation continues, the nation waits with bated breath for the truth to unfold.

Read More: Lalu Yadav Signals Willingness To Reunite With Nitish Kumar; Tejashwi Differs

Filed under

Kalyan Girl Rape

Advertisement

Also Read

Fugitive In Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse Case Uses 50 SIM Cards To Evade Police For 6 Months

Fugitive In Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse Case Uses 50 SIM Cards To Evade Police For 6...

Chilling Timing: FBI Seizes Over 150 Explosives from Virginia Farm Amid Growing Terror Threats

Chilling Timing: FBI Seizes Over 150 Explosives from Virginia Farm Amid Growing Terror Threats

Lalu Yadav Signals Willingness To Reunite With Nitish Kumar; Tejashwi Differs

Lalu Yadav Signals Willingness To Reunite With Nitish Kumar; Tejashwi Differs

UP CM Yogi Govt Empowers ‘Divyangjans’, Provides Over 23,000 Secure Jobs In 2024-2025 Through MGNREGA

UP CM Yogi Govt Empowers ‘Divyangjans’, Provides Over 23,000 Secure Jobs In 2024-2025 Through MGNREGA

Rohit Sharma Dropped From The Final Test Of BGT Series

Rohit Sharma Dropped From The Final Test Of BGT Series

Entertainment

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He Proposes His Lover Thea Booysen

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He

Swiss Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Was Once Arrested For Slashing Her Boyfriend With Scissors, Also Caught Husband With A Hot Russian Model

Swiss Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Was Once Arrested For Slashing Her Boyfriend With Scissors, Also Caught

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Diljit Dosanjh Meets PM Modi, Sings Gurbani Amid Facing Legal Action For Songs Promoting Alcohol

Diljit Dosanjh Meets PM Modi, Sings Gurbani Amid Facing Legal Action For Songs Promoting Alcohol

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox