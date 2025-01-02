Kalyan Girl Rape-Murder: Thane Court Extends Police Custody Of Accused Couple By 2 Days

A Maharashtra court has extended the police custody of a couple accused of abducting, raping, and murdering a 12-year-old girl in Kalyan.

A Maharashtra court has extended the police custody of a couple accused of abducting, raping, and murdering a 12-year-old girl in Kalyan.

The accused, Vishal Gawli and his wife Sakshi, were presented before District Judge and Additional Sessions Judge VA Patravale at the end of their initial police custody.

According to the police, Vishal Gawli allegedly kidnapped the minor girl from Chakki Naka area of Kalyan on December 23, with the help of his wife. He then raped and killed the girl, before dumping her body in Bapgaon on Kalyan-Padgha road.

The victim’s body was recovered on December 24, and Sakshi Gawli was arrested the same night, while Vishal Gawli was held the next day from Buldhana district.

Furthermore, the police sought remand of the accused couple to continue their investigation and recover crucial evidence, including a mobile phone and a bag.

However, the lawyer representing the accused requested the court to allow their relatives to stay with them in police custody, citing fears of a “Badlapur-like encounter.” The court rejected this plea.

The lawyer also argued that the police custody of the accused couple was not required, as the investigation was complete. However, the court extended their police custody by two days.

The case has sparked widespread outrage, with local residents forming a human chain outside the court to demand the death sentence for the accused. Police personnel were deployed to maintain order and prevent any untoward incidents.

The accused couple’s actions have sent shockwaves through the community, and the court’s decision to extend their police custody is seen as a step towards ensuring justice for the victim and her family. As the investigation continues, the nation waits with bated breath for the truth to unfold.

Read More: Lalu Yadav Signals Willingness To Reunite With Nitish Kumar; Tejashwi Differs