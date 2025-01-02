Lalu Yadav Signals Willingness To Reunite With Nitish Kumar; Tejashwi Differs

Lalu Yadav has expressed his willingness to reconcile with Nitish Kumar, signaling a potential shift in Bihar’s political dynamics. However, his son Tejashwi Yadav firmly rejects the idea, asserting that RJD no longer needs Nitish’s support.

The political climate in Bihar has become increasingly charged following RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s recent comments indicating a willingness to reconcile with Bihar’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. This surprising statement has sparked a fresh debate within the state’s political circles, especially considering the current tension between the two leaders.

Lalu Yadav’s Overture: “My Door is Always Open”

In an unexpected move, Lalu Yadav opened the door to a potential reconciliation with Nitish Kumar. When asked if he was open to working with Nitish again, Lalu replied, “My door is always open. Nitish Kumar should also keep his door open.” He further emphasized, “Forgiving has always been my role. If he comes back, I will forgive him without any issue. We can work together.”

These comments have ignited speculation about a potential renewed alliance between Lalu’s RJD and Nitish Kumar’s JD(U.), reminiscent of the earlier Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance). With elections on the horizon, such political shifts can significantly impact the future of Bihar’s leadership.

Tejashwi Yadav’s Strong Opposition: “The Door is Closed”

However, Lalu’s overture has been met with strong resistance from his son and RJD’s second-in-command, Tejashwi Yadav. Known for his clear stance on Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi reiterated his position on Thursday, making it clear that the RJD no longer seeks Nitish Kumar’s support. “Our door is closed for Nitish Kumar forever. We do not need him,” Tejashwi declared during the swearing-in ceremony of Bihar’s new governor.

Tejashwi’s words reflect his growing confidence and political ambitions. He believes the RJD, under his leadership, can form the government on its own without relying on Nitish’s party, JD(U.). “There is nothing left in Nitish now. The people of Bihar trust me,” he added, signaling his belief in the RJD’s capacity to lead Bihar independently.

A Deepening Divide Within the RJD

The contrasting statements from Lalu and Tejashwi highlight a deeper divide within the RJD. Lalu, a seasoned political strategist, sees value in maintaining a relationship with Nitish Kumar, recognizing his political significance. In contrast, Tejashwi is focused on building his own path to power, relying on his growing political influence and the trust he believes the people of Bihar place in him.

Political Drama Escalates Ahead of Bihar Elections

As Bihar gears up for its upcoming elections, the state’s political landscape remains unpredictable. While Lalu signals a potential shift in strategy, Tejashwi remains firm in his rejection of Nitish Kumar. Both RJD and BJP-led NDA are actively preparing for the polls, with leaders on both sides intensifying their outreach to voters. The outcome of this internal RJD conflict could shape the state’s political future in the months to come.