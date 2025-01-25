Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Karkardooma Court Grants Interim Bail To Athar Khan To Attend Cousin’s Marriage

The Karkardooma Court has granted interim bail to Athar Khan, an accused in the Delhi riots conspiracy case of 2020, to attend his cousin’s marriage.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Karkardooma Court Grants Interim Bail To Athar Khan To Attend Cousin’s Marriage

Karkardooma Court


The Karkardooma Court has granted interim bail to Athar Khan, an accused in the Delhi riots conspiracy case of 2020, to attend his cousin’s marriage.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Khan is booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and his regular bail plea remains pending before the High Court.

The interim bail was requested for 17 days to attend various ceremonies related to his cousin’s wedding.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

On January 23, Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai allowed interim bail from January 27 to February 2, 2025, emphasizing strict conditions.

“Considering all facts and circumstances, the interim bail is granted from 27.01.2025 to 02.02.2025, subject to furnishing a personal bond of ₹50,000 with one surety of the same amount,” the court ruled.

The court stipulated that Khan must be released on the morning of January 27 and return by the evening of February 2. During the bail period, he is restricted to his residence and the wedding venues. Additionally, he is prohibited from contacting anyone outside his circle of relatives and friends or engaging with witnesses connected to the case. Social media usage during this period is also barred.

Khan’s counsel argued that his cousin, Ms. Wajiha, is a close family member and that wedding ceremonies span from January 24 to February 2, 2025. The defense highlighted that similar interim bail had been granted to other co-accused for attending family weddings.

Opposing the plea, the prosecution contended that the request lacked merit under Section 43(5)(d) of UAPA. They argued that attending a cousin’s marriage does not justify interim bail, further noting that the requested 17-day period was excessive.

“The schedule of marriage as provided shows scattered functions over an extended period, making such a long interim bail unreasonable,” the prosecution submitted.

The court, while granting a reduced bail period, maintained that such relief was not without constraints.

This decision underscores the judiciary’s attempt to balance personal liberties with adherence to legal constraints, especially under stringent laws like UAPA.

Read More: Maharashtra Increases MSRTC Fares By 14.95%: New Transport Rates Effective From January 25, 2025

Filed under

Athar Khan

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Why Has FIITJEE Shut Down Several Coaching Centres Across North India

Why Has FIITJEE Shut Down Several Coaching Centres Across North India

Six Injured In Mid-Air Jolt On US-Bound United Airlines Flight, Return To Lagos For Emergency Landing

Six Injured In Mid-Air Jolt On US-Bound United Airlines Flight, Return To Lagos For Emergency...

Rajouri Tragedy: Doctors’ And Paramedics’ Leaves Cancelled Amid Mysterious Deaths In J&K

Rajouri Tragedy: Doctors’ And Paramedics’ Leaves Cancelled Amid Mysterious Deaths In J&K

Delhi Election 2025: AAP, BJP, or Congress – Who’s Offering You More Money and Freebies?

Delhi Election 2025: AAP, BJP, or Congress – Who’s Offering You More Money and Freebies?

Delhi High Court Issues Notice On Plea For Tree Transplantation In SC Expansion Project

Delhi High Court Issues Notice On Plea For Tree Transplantation In SC Expansion Project

Entertainment

Lili Reinhart Reveals Battle With Interstitial Cystitis, Says, “Advocate For Your Own Health”

Lili Reinhart Reveals Battle With Interstitial Cystitis, Says, “Advocate For Your Own Health”

HBO’s “Lanterns” Casts A Major DC Villain; Find Out Who

HBO’s “Lanterns” Casts A Major DC Villain; Find Out Who

Audrey Hepburn’s Son Reacts To Ivanka Trump’s Tribute To The Star

Audrey Hepburn’s Son Reacts To Ivanka Trump’s Tribute To The Star

A$AP Rocky Faces Trial For Allegedly Firing Gun At Former Friend

A$AP Rocky Faces Trial For Allegedly Firing Gun At Former Friend

Morgan Wallen to Headline First Concert at Camp Randall Stadium in Nearly 30 Years: Here’s How To Get Tickets

Morgan Wallen to Headline First Concert at Camp Randall Stadium in Nearly 30 Years: Here’s

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox