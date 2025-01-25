Karkardooma Court Grants Interim Bail To Athar Khan To Attend Cousin’s Marriage

The Karkardooma Court has granted interim bail to Athar Khan, an accused in the Delhi riots conspiracy case of 2020, to attend his cousin’s marriage.

The Karkardooma Court has granted interim bail to Athar Khan, an accused in the Delhi riots conspiracy case of 2020, to attend his cousin’s marriage.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Khan is booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and his regular bail plea remains pending before the High Court.

The interim bail was requested for 17 days to attend various ceremonies related to his cousin’s wedding.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

On January 23, Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai allowed interim bail from January 27 to February 2, 2025, emphasizing strict conditions.

“Considering all facts and circumstances, the interim bail is granted from 27.01.2025 to 02.02.2025, subject to furnishing a personal bond of ₹50,000 with one surety of the same amount,” the court ruled.

The court stipulated that Khan must be released on the morning of January 27 and return by the evening of February 2. During the bail period, he is restricted to his residence and the wedding venues. Additionally, he is prohibited from contacting anyone outside his circle of relatives and friends or engaging with witnesses connected to the case. Social media usage during this period is also barred.

Khan’s counsel argued that his cousin, Ms. Wajiha, is a close family member and that wedding ceremonies span from January 24 to February 2, 2025. The defense highlighted that similar interim bail had been granted to other co-accused for attending family weddings.

Opposing the plea, the prosecution contended that the request lacked merit under Section 43(5)(d) of UAPA. They argued that attending a cousin’s marriage does not justify interim bail, further noting that the requested 17-day period was excessive.

“The schedule of marriage as provided shows scattered functions over an extended period, making such a long interim bail unreasonable,” the prosecution submitted.

The court, while granting a reduced bail period, maintained that such relief was not without constraints.

This decision underscores the judiciary’s attempt to balance personal liberties with adherence to legal constraints, especially under stringent laws like UAPA.

Read More: Maharashtra Increases MSRTC Fares By 14.95%: New Transport Rates Effective From January 25, 2025