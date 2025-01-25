Maharashtra Increases MSRTC Fares By 14.95%: New Transport Rates Effective From January 25, 2025

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has approved a 14.95% fare hike, effective from January 25, 2025. This increase follows recommendations from the Hakim Committee, with new transport rates coming into effect post-midnight on January 24, 2025.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), based in Mumbai, has received approval for a 14.95% increase in fares for state transport services. This fare revision, announced by the Maharashtra government, will come into effect post-midnight on January 24, 2025, and will apply from January 25, 2025. The rate hike follows the guidelines set by the Hakim Committee, which determined the new formula for the transport service fares.

With the new rates now approved, commuters across Mumbai and Maharashtra will experience an increase in the cost of travel on MSRTC buses. This change is set to affect a wide range of passengers who rely on the state’s transport network for daily commutes.

As expected, the announcement of the fare increase has stirred concerns among passengers, especially those who had already made travel bookings. Mayur Salunkhe, a commuter, took to social media to express his frustration, saying, “I booked a bus ticket on the MSRTC app 4 days ago (22nd Jan, Thane to Dhule, ₹465). Today, the conductor charged ₹69 extra citing revised fares. While I paid, it’s unfair for confirmed bookings to face extra charges.”

Booked a bus ticket on the MSRTC app 4 days ago (22nd Jan, Thane to Dhule, ₹465). Today, the conductor charged ₹69 extra citing revised fares. While I paid, it’s unfair for confirmed bookings to face extra charges. @RoadsOfMumbai @zoru75 @msrtcofficial see the bus condition pic.twitter.com/lq3xWzxQG4 — Mayur Salunkhe (@gardenermayur) January 25, 2025

This increase comes amid growing concerns about the affordability of public transport, with some passengers accusing MSRTC of imposing a disproportionate rise. Another user on X (formerly Twitter) voiced their dissatisfaction, stating, “Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is imposing the BIGGEST FARE HIKE in recent history! This brutal hike is crushing passengers, making daily commuting unaffordable for all passengers. Instead of burdening passengers, the government must find alternative solutions to balance ST’s losses.”

🚨 Maharashtra ST BIGGEST Fare Hike 🚨 Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is imposing the BIGGEST FARE HIKE 💥 in recent history! While the increase seems like 15% 📊, the actual rise is a staggering 28% to 35% 💸 when insurance is included. This brutal hike is… pic.twitter.com/cibNJDurj6 — karan darda (@karandarda) January 25, 2025

MSRTC is one of the largest public transport providers in the country, operating a fleet of 15,000 buses serving around 55 lakh passengers daily. With this fare hike, commuters are expressing concern about the growing costs, which may affect their daily budgets and possibly even their travel choices.

The decision, though anticipated, comes amid increasing calls for more affordable public transport services. As MSRTC implements the fare rise, it remains to be seen how commuters will adjust to the new costs and whether demand for the service will be affected. With the approval now official, the new rates are set to take effect later this month.

