Karnataka BJP Hails ED Action Against CM Siddaramaiah In MUDA Scam As A ‘Major Victory’

Accusing the CM of misusing his political influence, Vijayendra claimed the ED's findings exposed systemic corruption, including the illegal allocation of sites worth ₹56 crore in the name of Siddaramaiah’s wife, BM Parvathi.

Karnataka BJP Chief BY Vijayendra has called the Enforcement Directorate’s recent action against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam a “major victory”. The ED investigation has reportedly revealed large-scale irregularities and misuse of political influence, leading to the attachment of properties worth ₹300 crore.

In a statement on X, Vijayendra accused Siddaramaiah of exploiting his position for personal gains. “The ED’s investigation has exposed significant corruption involving CM Siddaramaiah, who allegedly used his political influence to allocate sites in his wife’s name. The allocation of sites to benamis and influential individuals highlights the systemic corruption at play,” he wrote.

BJP leader also criticized the Congress party for undermining the Governor’s constitutional authority. Referring to a previous decision by the Karnataka High Court, Vijayendra noted that the court had upheld the Governor’s sanction for prosecution against Siddaramaiah, affirming the need for deeper investigation into the allegations.

CM’s Influence In Muda Scam

The ED investigation, initiated on the basis of an FIR filed by the Lokayukta Police Mysore. It has revealed that Siddaramaiah allegedly used his influence to secure compensation of 14 sites for his wife, BM Parvathi, in exchange for three acres and 16 guntas of land acquired by MUDA. The compensation valued at ₹56 crore, significantly exceeds the ₹3.24 lakh originally paid for the land acquisition.

The BJP and JD(S) have vowed to continue their protests, both inside and outside the assembly, against what they call a “blatant misuse” of power. Meanwhile, Congress has yet to issue a detailed response to the allegations.

