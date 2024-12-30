Kejriwal Promises Rs 18,000 Monthly Salary For Priests and Granthis in Delhi If Re-Elected

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on December 30 promised a monthly salary of Rs 18,000 for priests and granthis if the AAP is re-elected in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. This announcement is part of the party's broader commitment to welfare initiatives aimed at benefiting the city's residents.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made a significant promise on Monday, December 30, declaring that if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is re-elected in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, priests of temples and granthis of gurudwaras will receive a monthly salary of Rs 18,000. This announcement comes as part of AAP’s ongoing commitment to welfare schemes in the city.

Kejriwal’s Pledge for Priests and Granthis

During a press conference, Kejriwal acknowledged the crucial role of priests and granthis, calling them the “custodians of our religious customs” who serve society without expecting anything in return. He added, “Unfortunately, no one has ever taken care of their financial well-being.”

The Delhi Chief Minister emphasized that the registration process for the new scheme will begin the very next day. He further stated that he would personally inaugurate the initiative at the Hanuman Temple. Kejriwal appealed to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) not to impede the registration process, warning that any obstruction would be “akin to committing a sin” given the spiritual importance of these religious figures.

Kejriwal Continuing Welfare Initiatives

This latest announcement is part of Kejriwal’s broader agenda of welfare schemes aimed at improving the lives of Delhi’s residents. Earlier, AAP launched the Sanjeevani Yojana, a program designed to provide free healthcare for senior citizens, and the Mahila Samman Yojana, which offers Rs 2,100 in assistance to women. The monthly salary scheme for priests further reinforces AAP’s focus on social welfare in the capital.

In the same press conference, Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the BJP, focusing on the ongoing allegations regarding illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya voters in Delhi. He demanded action from the BJP, urging them to arrest Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who Kejriwal claims holds key information about the settlement of Rohingyas in the city.

Kejriwal Attacks BJP

“Stop the drama and arrest Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. He has all the data about where Rohingyas have been resettled or rehabilitated. If the BJP knows so much, why aren’t they taking action?” Kejriwal said, intensifying the political dispute.

This comes after Hardeep Singh Puri, on Sunday, December 29, dismissed AAP’s accusations of voter manipulation through “Operation Lotus” in Delhi. The BJP Minister also challenged the claim that the Rohingya refugees, whom AAP accuses the BJP of settling in Delhi for political gain, would ever support the ruling party.

