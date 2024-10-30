Kerala CM Honors P.R. Sreejesh: Olympic Medalist Receives Rs 2 Crore Cash Award

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday honoured Paris Olympic medalist P.R. Sreejesh at an event at the Jimmy George Indoor Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala CM also rewarded the legendary Indian hockey player with a cash award of Rs 2 crore during the event.

Earlier in the day, Sreejesh was escorted to the event in a procession from Manaveeyam Veedhi.

During the roadshow, Sreejesh spoke to ANI and said that it was a dream journey for him. He also asked the younger generation to dream big so they can win an Olympic gold medal.

“…Sometimes it’s really hard for me to digest what I have achieved. But at the end of the day, it was a dream journey for me. Dream big is what I want to tell the younger generation. If they dream big, then surely they can win an Olympic gold medal…,” Sreejesh told ANI.

During the felicitation ceremony of Olympian P.R. Sreejesh, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that when the Indian hockey team faced challenges, Sreejesh stepped up. He added that Sreejesh serves as an inspiration to every athlete.

“This medal achievement once again highlights the strength and spirit of our land. When the hockey team faced challenges, it was Sreejesh who stepped up, providing them with resilience. Known as one of the finest goalkeepers of all time in the Indian team, Sreejesh’s unwavering commitment is what elevates him to such heights. He serves as an inspiration to every athlete and a model for future generations,” Kerala CM said.

Sreejesh was the star in the bronze medal match against Spain at the Paris Olympics, pulling out some memorable and stunning saves for the Indian hockey team. A veteran of over 300 international caps, three Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, and World Cups, Sreejesh featured in his fourth Olympic Games.

Having made his debut at the 2010 World Cup, Sreejesh has been part of various memorable wins for India, which include a gold medal in the 2014 Asian Games, a bronze medal in Jakarta-Palembang, the joint-winning team of the Asian Champions Trophy in 2018, the gold medal-winning team of the 2019 FIH Men’s Series Finals in Bhubaneswar, and the silver medal-winning team at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

At the Paris Olympics, the Harmanpreet Singh-led side secured a historic bronze medal, defeating Spain 2-1, marking their second consecutive Olympic medal, an achievement last accomplished 52 years ago. The match, held at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, was especially significant as it also served as the farewell game for legendary Indian goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh, who played his last international match.

(With ANI Inputs)

