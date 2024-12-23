Kerala HC Criticizes State Over Solid Waste Mismanagement

The Kerala High Court strongly criticized the state government for its failure to manage solid waste effectively, particularly after reports surfaced about biomedical waste from Kerala being illegally dumped in Tamil Nadu.

Calling the situation “alarming,” a Special Bench comprising Justices Bechu Kurian Thomas and P. Gopinath directed the state to submit a detailed report by January 10, 2025, addressing the issue.

Illegal Dumping Across State Borders

“It is an alarming situation that waste generated in Kerala is being disposed of in the neighboring state in a haphazard and legally non-compliant manner,” the court observed. Reports revealed that biomedical, plastic, food, and mixed solid waste from Kerala was illegally dumped at six locations in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had earlier taken cognizance of the issue, ordering Kerala to retrieve the waste by December 23, 2024. Following this directive, a team led by Assistant Collector Albert has been working to remove and transport the waste back to Kerala. The High Court was informed that six criminal cases have been registered, and three Malayalis have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Steps Ordered by the Court

1. Waste Management Measures:

– The Cochin Corporation must submit an affidavit detailing efforts to clear polluted drains in Kochi and prevent the dumping of plastic and other waste, which clogs rivers and backwaters.

– The Local Self-Government authority has been tasked with providing information on bulk waste generators, including hospitals, and the methods employed for collecting, disposing of, and tracking all types of waste.

2. Amicus Curiae Report:

The amicus curiae has been instructed to file a brief report on the state’s most polluted drains and highlight areas requiring immediate attention to address the accumulation of plastic and other waste.

Food Poisoning Incident at Anganwadi

The court also addressed a food poisoning incident at the Ponnuruni East Anganwadi in Ernakulam, where 12 children fell ill after consuming upma made with water reportedly contaminated by a nearby polluted canal. The Kochi Corporation has been directed to file an affidavit on the incident, while the amicus curiae will visit the site and submit a detailed report.

Brahmapuram Fire Incident

The ongoing case stems from suo motu proceedings initiated after a fire at Kochi’s Brahmapuram garbage dumping yard last year engulfed the city in toxic smog, highlighting Kerala’s waste management crisis.

The High Court’s directives aim to ensure better waste management practices and accountability in the state, with the next hearing scheduled for early January.

