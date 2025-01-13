Kerala Sexual Abuse Case: 28 Arrested, Some Accused Remain Abroad

Efforts are underway to bring them back to India, with the police considering issuing lookout notices to expedite the process.

The investigation into the shocking sexual abuse case involving a Dalit girl in Pathanamthitta has resulted in the arrest of 28 individuals so far, with more arrests expected soon. Police have registered 29 First Information Reports (FIRs) across multiple stations, including 16 cases at Elavumthitta police station and 11 at Pathanamthitta police station.

Authorities have revealed that some of the accused are currently abroad. Efforts are underway to bring them back to India, with the police considering issuing lookout notices to expedite the process.

The case came to light when the girl, now 18, gave a harrowing statement to Kudumbashree Snehitha alleging that she had been sexually exploited by 62 people over a five-year period, beginning at the age of 13. Following her testimony, police launched an extensive investigation, initially arresting five individuals involved in gang-rape. The number of arrests has since climbed to 28, with additional suspects in custody and under investigation.

Following this NewsX spoke with Child Welfare Committee Pathanamthitta District chief, he called the sexual abuse case as shocking and exceptional and he elaborated the role played by Snehitha to bring out the case. Mr Gopan said that the case was unusual in its scope and gravity. Because of the length of the abuse and the number of accused, this is an exceptional case.

Disturbingly, police uncovered evidence of the girl being gang-raped at a General Hospital in January 2024. Many of the accused reportedly made contact with her at a private bus stand in Pathanamthitta.

