Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Kerala Sexual Abuse Case: 28 Arrested, Some Accused Remain Abroad

Efforts are underway to bring them back to India, with the police considering issuing lookout notices to expedite the process.

Kerala Sexual Abuse Case: 28 Arrested, Some Accused Remain Abroad

The investigation into the shocking sexual abuse case involving a Dalit girl in Pathanamthitta has resulted in the arrest of 28 individuals so far, with more arrests expected soon. Police have registered 29 First Information Reports (FIRs) across multiple stations, including 16 cases at Elavumthitta police station and 11 at Pathanamthitta police station.

Authorities have revealed that some of the accused are currently abroad. Efforts are underway to bring them back to India, with the police considering issuing lookout notices to expedite the process.

The case came to light when the girl, now 18, gave a harrowing statement to Kudumbashree Snehitha alleging that she had been sexually exploited by 62 people over a five-year period, beginning at the age of 13. Following her testimony, police launched an extensive investigation, initially arresting five individuals involved in gang-rape. The number of arrests has since climbed to 28, with additional suspects in custody and under investigation.

Following this NewsX spoke with Child Welfare Committee Pathanamthitta District chief, he called the sexual abuse case as shocking and exceptional and he elaborated the role played by Snehitha to bring out the case. Mr Gopan said that the case was unusual in its scope and gravity. Because of the length of the abuse and the number of accused, this is an exceptional case.

Disturbingly, police uncovered evidence of the girl being gang-raped at a General Hospital in January 2024. Many of the accused reportedly made contact with her at a private bus stand in Pathanamthitta.

(More details will be updated soon)

ALSO READ: Juna Akhara Saint Found Hanging In Rented Haridwar Flat Day After A Mahant Was Expelled For Accepting 13-Year-Old Girl In ‘Donation’ From Her Parents

 

Filed under

athlete abuse Kerala Kerala sexual abuse case

Advertisement

Also Read

Viral Video: Bride’s Mother Takes A Bold Step, Cancels Wedding After Drunk Groom Throws ‘Aarti Ki Thaali’ On Ground

Viral Video: Bride’s Mother Takes A Bold Step, Cancels Wedding After Drunk Groom Throws ‘Aarti...

Man Impersonating As Firefighter Caught Looting Homes In LA Wildfire

Man Impersonating As Firefighter Caught Looting Homes In LA Wildfire

Union Government’s Bold Capex Push Set to Drive India’s Growth Beyond FY26: Report

Union Government’s Bold Capex Push Set to Drive India’s Growth Beyond FY26: Report

UP Lawyer Hires Gang To Kill His Girlfriend’s Family, Ends Up Killing Someone Else

UP Lawyer Hires Gang To Kill His Girlfriend’s Family, Ends Up Killing Someone Else

Sacred Waters, Warm Hearts: Global Devotees Flock To Maha Kumbh’s Holy Dip

Sacred Waters, Warm Hearts: Global Devotees Flock To Maha Kumbh’s Holy Dip

Entertainment

Spider-Man 4: Tom Holland Once Made An Embarrassing Confession About Having A ‘Shrine’ For Himself

Spider-Man 4: Tom Holland Once Made An Embarrassing Confession About Having A ‘Shrine’ For Himself

Who Was Leslie Charleson’s Husband? Actress Who Starred In General Hospital For Nearly 50 Years Star Dies At 79

Who Was Leslie Charleson’s Husband? Actress Who Starred In General Hospital For Nearly 50 Years

‘Sorry, This Page Isn’t Available,’ Reads Aubrey Plaza’s Instagram As She Deactivates Instagram A Week After Husband’s Suicide

‘Sorry, This Page Isn’t Available,’ Reads Aubrey Plaza’s Instagram As She Deactivates Instagram A Week

Gautham Vasudev Menon Says Nobody Lends A Helping Hand In Struggling Times In Film Industry

Gautham Vasudev Menon Says Nobody Lends A Helping Hand In Struggling Times In Film Industry

Tom Holland Returns As Spider-Man In Upcoming Fourth Installment: Will Zendaya Also Return As MJ?

Tom Holland Returns As Spider-Man In Upcoming Fourth Installment: Will Zendaya Also Return As MJ?

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox