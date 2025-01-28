Home
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Kerala’s ‘Man-Eater’ Tiger Found Dead In Wayanad: Autopsy Confirms Identity

A ‘man-eater’ tiger responsible for killing a woman in Kerala’s Wayanad district was found dead near a residential area.

Kerala’s ‘Man-Eater’ Tiger Found Dead In Wayanad: Autopsy Confirms Identity


A tiger declared a ‘man-eater’ after fatally attacking a woman in Kerala’s Wayanad district was discovered dead on Monday morning in Pilakavu, a residential area. The tragic attack occurred two days prior when the victim, identified as Radha, was collecting coffee beans near the forest edge.

An autopsy of the tiger’s carcass confirmed the presence of the victim’s hair, clothing, and earrings in its stomach. According to Chief Wildlife Warden Pramod G. Krishnan, the tiger, aged between four and five years, had sustained multiple fresh wounds on its neck, likely from a territorial fight with another tiger after retreating deeper into the forest during intensified search operations.

Search and Capture Efforts

A dedicated wildlife team led by Chief Veterinary Surgeon Dr. Arun Zachariah conducted a round-the-clock search for the tiger. The operation began after the state government officially declared the tiger a ‘man-eater’ and authorized its culling on Sunday.

Despite the team’s efforts to tranquilize the tiger in the early hours of Monday, the attempt was unsuccessful due to low visibility. The tiger was later found lifeless behind a house in Pilakavu after sunrise.

Dr. Zachariah suggested the tiger likely wandered into the area after sustaining injuries from a fierce fight with other big cats. “There were both fresh and old wounds on its body,” he noted, explaining the possible cause of its death.

Post-Mortem Details and Public Reaction

The post-mortem was conducted by an expert panel of doctors in the presence of public representatives and police personnel. Officials confirmed the tiger’s identity by matching the autopsy findings with evidence from the attack.

The tiger’s death brought some relief to residents in the Pancharakolli region, who had been living in fear following the attack. Kerala Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran praised the forest department for their risky efforts in handling the situation.

Ongoing Search and Measures for Wildlife Monitoring

Although the tiger responsible for the attack is dead, forest officials will continue search operations in Wayanad. The forest department has divided the area into six zones, focusing on areas where tiger activity is suspected.

Minister Saseendran also announced additional measures to prevent future incidents. These include clearing undergrowth, installing solar fencing along forest boundaries, and setting up 1,000 cameras to monitor wildlife movements in fringe areas.

