‘Kisan Ka Beta Hu..Desh Ke Liye Jaan De Dunga’: Jagdeep Dhankar Confronts Congress MP Pramod Tiwari

The Rajya Sabha session witnessed an intense exchange of words when Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar took Congress MP Pramod Tiwari to task. The heated moment unfolded during the proceedings, with Chairman Dhankar addressing Tiwari in an unusually emotional and assertive tone.

“Pramod Tiwari Ji, please pay attention. This is your only job 24 hours a day, and let me remind you, I am a farmer’s son,” Dhankar began, his voice filled with resolve. “I will not show any weakness; I am ready to sacrifice and give my life for the country. But you all won’t even reflect on this matter.”

In a move that stunned the House, Dhankar went on to plead, “For 24 hours, your sole focus is that a farmer’s son is sitting here. I am seeing this with my own eyes, feeling the pain myself. Please, for heaven’s sake, think about it. I have spared no effort in showing respect, and look at your gestures, look at what you’re saying. I have endured a lot.”

The Chairman then shifted focus to the notion of modern-day farmers, stating, “Today’s farmer is not limited to the fields; today’s farmer is in government jobs, in various professions. Your proposal might be your right, but what have you done? You have shredded the Constitution to pieces. Who stopped your proposal? You issue statements from here and run a campaign.”

As tension rose, Dhankar called on Pramod Tiwari to reflect on his actions. “Pramod Tiwari Ji, you are an experienced leader. Please reflect on what you have said.”

The moment became even more charged when Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge intervened. In a direct response to Dhankar’s remarks, Kharge stated, “If you are a farmer, then I am the son of a farmer and a laborer. You allow them to speak, but you don’t allow us to speak. You are insulting our Congress party. You want to run the House this way, and you’re responsible for it.”

Jagdeep Dhankar went further to underline that today’s farmers are not just confined to agriculture but are contributing in diverse sectors, from government jobs to other fields. He also criticized Pramod Tiwari the handling of constitutional matters. “What have you done? You have shredded the Constitution to pieces,” he added, referring to what he perceived as a failure in the political process.

Despite the exchanges, Tiwari also reiterated his respect for Congress leader Kharge, showing his admiration but urging him to engage in a personal meeting when the time is right.

“I have great respect for Kharge Ji, but please, whenever you find it appropriate, take some time to meet with me,” says, Jagdeep Dhankar and asked to meen in his cabin to resolve issues.

To this, Kharge stood and said, ‘How can I respect the Chairman if the Chairman does not respect me?

The house was then adjourned till Monday 11 am.

