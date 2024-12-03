Home
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Kolkata Metro To Introduce Rs 10 Surcharge On Night Service Tickets From THIS Day

Kolkata Metro will introduce a Rs 10 surcharge on tickets for its night service on the Dum Dum-New Garia corridor from December 10. The move aims to boost ridership and address operational costs, though reactions from commuters have been mixed.

Kolkata Metro To Introduce Rs 10 Surcharge On Night Service Tickets From THIS Day

Kolkata Metro has announced a Rs 10 surcharge on tickets for its night services operating on the Dum Dum-New Garia corridor from December 10. The move is intended to enhance ridership and make the late-night trains financially viable.

The night service operates at 10:40 pm in both ways to cater to passengers during the late hours. This is an important service, as it caters to night commuters. However, the occupancy is so low that the authorities are now imposing a surcharge.

In respect of distance travel, the Rs 10 surcharge will be imposed on all tickets sold and is aimed at raising operational costs. Kolkata Metro hopes that this would raise additional revenue to tide over this problem as well, since the service operates less in demand than regular daytime services.

Commuters Remain Divided Over Hikes

Some commuters are okay with the surcharge because of the revenue generation, which would keep the night service afloat, but some people complain about additional fares when traveling at late nights. Several think that this may discourage more people from traveling
on it.

Kolkata Metro’s Night Service

Although a surcharge of this sort is quite small, it throws light on the challenges the Kolkata Metro still faces in keeping its night services viable. Moreover, though the metro authorities have not entirely ruled out any future change in the fare structure, until then, the Rs 10 surcharge seems to be the temporary solution for the financial issues pertaining to the night train services.

