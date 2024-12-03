Home
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
S. Jaishankar On India-China Border Dispute: 'We Remain Committed To Engage With China'

Dr. Jaishankar reminded the House that peace and tranquillity along the India-China border were disturbed due to actions by China in 2020. These disruptions resulted in strained ties between the two countries.

S. Jaishankar On India-China Border Dispute: ‘We Remain Committed To Engage With China’

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar has assured parliament that relations between India and China have improved, citing on-going diplomatic engagements. According to him, India is committed to engaging China, especially in resolving the longstanding border issue.

Jaishankar admitted that India-China relations have been “abnormal” since 2020 after China’s actions led to disruptions in peace and tranquility along the border areas. However, he underlined that the recent progress was the result of diplomatic efforts, adding that these developments mark a positive trend in the bilateral relationship.

It was owing to the credit of our forces that despite logistic troubles and the continued pandemic COVID 19, they have quickly and effectively responded against the Chinese troops, he noted, hailing Indian defense’s response to the stand-offs in LAC.

Emphasis On De-escalation And Bilateral Interaction

Jaishankar added that the disengagement phase was complete, marking a very significant step forward in India-China relations. He mentioned that the government was committed to further de-escalation of tensions and managing border activities in a very effective manner, which would enable further discussion on several aspects of bilateral engagement between the two nations.

“In the days ahead, we will talk about de-escalation as well as the smooth conduct of activities in the border areas,” Jaishankar said. “The conclusion of the disengagement phase now opens up space for us to focus on other aspects of our bilateral engagement.”

National Security And High-Level Discussions

Reiterating India’s commitment to national security, Jaishankar said that during his recent meeting with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, both sides agreed on convening the special representatives and foreign secretary-level mechanisms soon. The discussions are aimed at moving forward on resolving the border issue through dialogue.

Jaishankar further said, “We remain committed to engaging with China through bilateral talks to establish a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable settlement of the border issue.”

While acknowledging the progress, Jaishankar stressed the importance of managing the border areas more effectively. He highlighted the need for India to stay vigilant, especially in light of recent experiences. The minister outlined three essential principles that should guide future interactions with China, focusing on ensuring national security while fostering diplomatic dialogue.

