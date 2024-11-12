Legendary Bengali Actor Manoj Mitra Passes Away

Manoj Mitra, renowned theatre personality and one of Bengal's most celebrated actors, died at a Kolkata-based Salt Lake area hospital this morning at the age of 85.

Manoj Mitra, renowned theatre personality and one of Bengal’s most celebrated actors, died at a Kolkata-based Salt Lake area hospital this morning at the age of 85. He breathed his last at around 8:50 AM while admitted for severe breath difficulties and various age-related health problems.

A Storied Career in Film and Theatre

Manoj Mitra is the stalwart of Bengali cinema and theatre. His gigantic and nuanced performances in Tapan Sinha’s Banchharamer Bagan, Satyajit Ray’s timeless classics Ghare Baire and Ganashatru remain written into the annals of cinema lovers. His association with stalwarts like Basu Chatterjee, Buddhadeb Dasgupta, and Tarun Majumdar, all national award winners, had helped his audiences simply adore him. These directors recognized his unique ability to translate depth and authenticity into the roles each one of them scripted out on screen and the stage.

Mitra was not only a thorough film actor; he was an ambidextrous player within the world of Bengali theatre too. A master of both mediums-reel and real, screen and stage, he was the epitome of versatility in acting coupled with dedication to the craft that has ensured his name stays etched through the ages.

A Legacy of Playwriting and Cultural Recognition

Manoj Mitra was a prolific playwright with over 100 plays that enriched the cultural fabric of Bengal. His plays have been performed extensively and are still an integral part of modern Bengali theatre. He has been accorded many accolades throughout his career for his contribution to the arts; the highest belonged to the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademy Award for Best Playwright in 1985.

The death marks the end of an era for Bengali theatre and cinema. The works that have inspired generations of actors, directors, and writers are sure to be there for a long time. He leaves a lasting imprint on Bengal’s cultural legacy by molding and shaping everything, from stage to screen, with his remarkable talent and passion for telling the right stories.

